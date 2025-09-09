The Las Vegas Aces have been the hottest team in the WNBA right now as they are currently on a 14-game win streak. The Aces are looking to extend that streak to 14 games on Tuesday as they square off against the Chicago Sky, and that game will also mark the season debut of veteran center Cheyenne Parker-Tyus, the team announced.

The Aces had signed Cheyenne Parker-Tyus as a free agent in the offseason, but she was pregnant when the season began, postponing her season debut. Parker-Tyus gave birth to a baby boy on July 1, and she’s now been cleared to return to the court two months later.

The plan for Parker-Tyus was always to return in time for the playoffs, and now she will give the Aces much-needed size on the frontline as they prepare for a postseason run. Reliable frontcourt depth was an issue for most of the season for the Aces, which is a big reason why they made the in-season trade for NaLyssa Smith.

Parker-Tyus gives the team exactly the type of bruising center they’ve needed to play alongside MVP candidate A’ja Wilson. The No. 5 overall pick in the 2015 WNBA Draft by the Sky, Parker-Tyus is in her tenth season in the WNBA. She spent last season with the Atlanta Dream.

She appeared in 25 games last year, including 11 starts, at a little over 19 minutes per game. She averaged 9.2 points, 4.8 rebounds and 1.5 assists with splits of 44.4 percent shooting from the field, 21.4 percent shooting from the three-point line and 88.6 percent shooting from the free-throw line.

Parker-Tyus was selected to her lone All-Star appearance during the 2023 season with the Dream. She began her WNBA career with the Sky, playing six seasons for the organization before signing with the Dream in 2021. She would then play four seasons with the Dream before joining the Aces.