The Las Vegas Aces have had their fair share of struggles to begin the 2025 season, as they adjusted in the aftermath of Kelsey Plum's departure over the offseason. But with the playoffs right around the corner, their topsy-turvy start to the 2025 campaign is now nothing but a thing of the distant past. On Thursday night, the Aces won their 13th consecutive game after defeating the team with the best record in the WNBA in the Minnesota Lynx, 97-87.

This hot streak for the Aces has propelled them all the way to second place in the WNBA standings, and they are a train that simply keeps on rolling. They even made history in the process; according to the WNBA account on X, the 2025 Aces became just the seventh team in league history to win at least 13 straight games.

Anyone who doubted the Aces must be eating some very tasty crow at the moment. It's not like they've been padding that win total with victories against bad teams; during that 13-game stretch, nine games have come against teams that are currently in a position to make the postseason.

This Aces team has grown leaps and bounds since that horrific 111-58 defeat they suffered against the Lynx on the second of August. That defeat seemed to unlock something in the entire Las Vegas squad, a sense of pride, perhaps, that a team as talented as theirs should not be losing many games, let alone by 53 points.

If there's any team that is expected to compete for a title year-in, year-out, it's the Aces. With A'ja Wilson leading the way and the rest of the roster pitching in, Las Vegas may well carry over this torrid streak of theirs well into the playoffs.

Aces star A'ja Wilson to win her fourth MVP award?

If there's anyone who deserves to win her fourth MVP award, it's Wilson. She continues to be the most dominant force in the WNBA, and that showed on Thursday as she outdueled fellow MVP candidate Napheesa Collier. Wilson tallied 31 points and eight rebounds, dwarfing Collier's modest production of 12 points and six rebounds.

All season long, it looked like Collier was on her way to winning the MVP, what with the Lynx being the most dominant team in the league. But Wilson is definitely making her case for the award; over the Aces' 13-game winning streak, she's been an unstoppable force, putting up 27.2 points, 13.1 rebounds, 1.5 steals, and 2.0 blocks per game.