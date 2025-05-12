The Minnesota Lynx are coming off a WNBA Finals appearance last season, and with most of that same roster intact, look to be a contender once again this upcoming season. But there will be at least one player on the roster who was major part of the Lynx rotation last year who will not be suiting up in 2025. Dorka Juhasz, who has started 34 games for the Lynx across the last two years, will not play this season, the team announced on Sunday.

With WNBA training camps having been underway for the past couple of weeks now, Dorka Juhasz has not been present with the Lynx. She’s currently playing with her Italian league team and after that season ends, she will use the time for rest and recovery instead of coming over to the WNBA.

Since the Lynx drafted Juhasz with the No. 16 overall pick in 2023, she has been playing non-stop in both the WNBA and with her overseas commitments. After her rookie season in 2023, she played with the Hungarian national team at the 2023 FIBA Olympic Women’s Qualifying Tournament, as well as in Italy. After last season, she returned to Italy where she’s currently playing in the league finals.

Many WNBA players play overseas during the offseason as a means to increase their income. Many foreign WNBA players have various international competitions with their national teams that they take part in as well.

Last season, Juhasz appeared in 34 games for the Lynx, including seven starts, at a little over 16 minutes per game. She averaged 4.8 points, 3.8 rebounds and 1.1 assists with splits of 47.9 percent shooting from the field, 32.4 percent shooting from the three-point line and 65 percent shooting from the free-throw line.

In addition the Juhasz news, the team also announced that they had cut rookie guard Reigan Richardson. Richardson was signed as an undrafted free agent out of Duke this offseason. With both Juhasz and Richardson out of the picture, the Lynx roster currently stands at 13 players. They must cut at least one more player before the start of the regular season.

Last week, the Lynx cut former Norfolk State star Diamond Johnson, another undrafted free agent.