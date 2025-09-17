In a moment of courage or perplexity, New York Liberty star Breanna Stewart said she will play Game 2 against the Mercury on a sprained MCL.

Before the game, Liberty head coach Sandy Brondello boldly proclaimed that Stewart will make her decision based on how warm-ups went, per Annie Costabile of Front Office Sports

“plan is for Stewie to go through warmups and push it as hard as she can then make a decision,” she said. “So it is a game time decision.”

Currently, the Liberty are leading the series 1-0. On Sunday, they won the first game 76-69. It was during that game that Stewart injured her knee after converting on a layup in overtime.

Subsequently, she made it to the bench and had to wear a brace. Ultimately, Stewart finished the game with 18 points, six rebounds, and four assists.

On Tuesday, Stewart did not practice with the Liberty. During the regular season, Stewart averaged 18.3 points, 6.5 rebounds, and 3.5 assists per game.

In July, Stewart was selected for her 7th WNBA All-Star Game.

Additionally, the Liberty finished the year with a record of 27-17. They are looking to repeat as WNBA champions.

Breanna Stewart is following in the path of Willis Reed

It seems to be something about New York basketball where a star player plays hobbled on the big stage. No better example of that than during Game 7 of the 1970 NBA Finals.

The New York Knicks took on the Los Angeles Lakers. In Game 5, Knicks captain Willis Reed injured his thigh. He didn't play in Game 6 and Wilt Chamberlain scored 45 points to force a 7th game at Madison Square Garden.

Just a few minutes before tip off, Reed made a dramatic entrance out of the dressing room. Famed broadcaster Marv Albert said “here comes Willis! And the crowd is going wild!”

Ultimately, Reed scored the first two baskets of Game 7 and didn't play afterward, propelling the Knicks to the NBA title.

Fast forward to 2025, Stewart is following suit in her own right. The difference being she said she is going to play and it is the first round of the playoffs. But the Liberty still have a chance to win and move on.