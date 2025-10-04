After the Phoenix Mercury lost Game 1 of the WNBA Finals, concerns were raised about the status of Alyssa Thomas. She had an apparent wrist injury and head coach Nate Tibbets had no further update after the Mercury were defeated 89-86.

On Saturday, the Mercury received some good news, per Kendra Andrews of ESPN. Ultimately, Thomas was cleared to play Game 2 after undergoing an MRI on her left hand and producing clean results.

Throughout Game 1, Thomas was seen clinching her hand. Altogether, she finished the game one assist shy of a triple-double with 15 points, 10 rebounds, and nine assists. Ultimately, what finished off the Mercury was the Aces' zone defense, which drastically limited the abilities of Thomas and Kahleah Copper.

In the final minute, it was Thomas who missed two crucial free throws that would have put Phoenix ahead. Altogether, the Mercury were outscored in the fourth quarter 22-15.

Thomas's presence was vital and a significant factor in Phoenix making it to the Finals. She finished the year averaging 15.4 points, 9.2 assists, and 8.8 rebounds per game. Additionally, her leadership, playmaking, and fiery passion were three qualities the team drew strength from.

Alongside Copper and Satou Sabally, they have formed an effective “Big Three” in Phoenix.

Alyssa Thomas is as gritty as they come

Unsurprisingly, Thomas' most significant attribute is her ability to overcome adversity. She has consistently demonstrated this, especially during the playoffs.

Undoubtedly, it was Thomas that engineered the Mercury to victory over the Minnesota Lynx in the Semifinals. In Game 4, she finished with 23 points, 10 rebounds, and eight assists in a decisive 86-81 win.

Also, she has history on her side when it comes to playing through pain. Previously, Thomas has played games battling torn labrums in both shoulders when she was with the Connecticut Sun.

In essence, Thomas has that killer instinct to win at all cost, not letting anything stand in her way.