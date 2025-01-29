After Brittney Griner signed with the Atlanta Dream on Tuesday, one thing comes to mind for the former Mercury center.

The end of an era.

Griner had a legendary career in Phoenix that is Hall-of-Fame worthy. Here are some of the accolades she achieved over her 10 seasons with the Mercury.

A 9-time All-Star, 6-time All-WNBA, 3-time Olympic Gold Medalist, 7-time All-Defensive Team, and a 2-time Defensive Player of the Year. Even with those awards, that's only a glimpse of her impact. She made a greater impact off the court for the Mercury.

When Griner was wrongfully detained in Russia in 2022, it sparked an outcry from everywhere across the United States. When she was ultimately freed, she didn't stop her advocacy for other detained American citizens. As a result, she helped the Bring Our Families Home campaign.

From her advocacy, 13 Americans returned home safely. Her off-the-court contributions are just as miraculous as what she does on the court. Not to mention, she's been a big proponent of wanting people to vote in elections. Throughout the 2024 season, each WNBA team wore t-shirts that said “VOTE” on them.

Griner explained the importance of voting and having your voice be heard that season. It sounds cliche, but she understands a great deal about social justice. She reignited an importance in Arizona regarding everyday issues. At the same time, her play was just as dominant.

Brittney Griner was the ideal franchise player for the Mercury

A 6'9 center, a national champion, and a paint beast were exactly what the doctor ordered. In 2013, Diana Taurasi missed most of the season with a knee injury. She only played eight games, and the Mercury went into the bottom of the barrel. Luckily, they landed the No. 1 pick in the 2013 WNBA Draft.

Interestingly enough, the top three picks would all be selected to the All-WNBA at one point in their careers. Griner, Elena Delle Donne, and Skylar Diggins-Smith highlighted the talented draft class. Even with Delle Donne and Diggins-Smith being elite in their own right, Griner was head and shoulders above them.

One year later, the Mercury captured the 2014 WNBA championship against the Chicago Sky. Funny enough, Delle Donne was in Chicago at the time. Still, Phoenix had a historic 29-5 regular season and lost only one game in the playoffs. Also, Griner revealed her true feelings on the 2014 WNBA championship during the team's 10-year team reunion.

Although Phoenix didn't make it back to the WNBA Finals until 2021, she was united with Diggins-Smith. Also in 2021, Griner was second in MVP voting, the highest mark of his career. She was as dominant as she ever looked. The mid-range game was unstoppable, along with her shifty footwork, and dominant hook shot.

Brittney Griner starts a new chapter with the Dream

Despite the legacy she built from the ground up in Phoenix, Griner is beginning a new chapter. Playing alongside Rhyne Howard, Allisha Gray, and Jordin Canada is a bonus. Not to mention, Atlanta's new head coach, Karl Smesko, has a history of coaching collegiate women's basketball.

He coached Florida Gulf Coast University from 2002 to 2024. He has an understanding of women's basketball and the styles involved. Smesko will have the true honor of coaching one of the game's most dominant players. However, it'll serve as another test for Griner.

For years, she played 1B to Taurasi. Now, she's a clear No. 1 option. Even with Howard and Gray on the perimeter, the Dream have never signed someone like Griner. It's likely the biggest move in their franchise's history. Simultaneously, Griner leaving the Mercury could be the biggest move in their franchise's history as well.

Generational players come around every once in a while. But to have someone that's as passionate on-the-court and off-the-court as Griner, that's virtually unheard of. Either way, her legacy will be remembered for as long as she's in the WNBA and when she retires.

When the former Mercury star comes back to Phoenix for her first game as a visitor, she'll feel the love of her former teammates, organization, and the fanbase. Still, Griner's hoping to capitalize on a younger team and try and secure her second-ever WNBA championship with the Dream.