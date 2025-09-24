The Phoenix Mercury are two wins away from the WNBA Finals. Alyssa Thomas and Co. led a 20-point comeback to win an overtime thriller against the Minnesota Lynx in Game 2. The Mercury ensured that their season will last at least three more games, securing a home game on Sunday. Unfortunately, that bumps the Jonas Brothers' Phoenix concert down the road.

The Jonas Brothers were set to perform at PHX Arena on Sunday, according to Arizona's Family KTVK. However, the band will not have access to the building because the Mercury avoided a sweep, ensuring that Game 4 will happen on their home floor. Thomas and Co. have the momentum in the series, giving fans in Phoenix something to root for as their playoff run continues.

Thomas finished as an MVP finalist in yet another season. Her arrival to the Mercury from the Connecticut Sun during the offseason was a big move that has paid dividends. Now, the All-Star forward is leading the charge for one of the league's best teams. She and MVP-runner up Napheesa Collier have clashed head on throughout their second-round series.

Some Phoenix residents are unhappy that the Jonas Brothers will not perform on Sunday. However, Mercury fans could not be happier. Their team is as close to a WNBA Championship as it has been since it lost to the Chicago Sky in the WNBA Finals back in 2021. Phoenix secured a road win in Game 2 and need to hold serve at home in order to advance to the championship round.

Thomas was one of the front-runners in the MVP race. However, the award went to Las Vegas Aces forward A'ja Wilson. She and the Mercury could have their chance to prove that Thomas deserved to win en route to a WNBA title. For now, though, Phoenix is preparing for a raucous crowd for both Game 3 and 4. Unfortunately, that means the Jonas Brothers have to wait.