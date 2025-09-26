PHOENIX– Kahleah Copper and Nate Tibbetts have had a close relationship, especially with the Phoenix Mercury making the playoffs twice.

As they're taking on the Minnesota Lynx in the semifinals, the Mercury made playoff history by securing a 20+ point comeback. However, the takeover began in the second half.

In the 20 minutes of play before, Phoenix looked flat, and it felt like a 0-2 deficit was on the horizon. Either way, the Game 2 win was credited to one person.

Tibbetts.

Phoenix Mercury wing Kahleah Copper on Nate Tibbetts' halftime speech on Tuesday.

“I think he’s been Mr. Nice Guy all season, so it was about time,” Copper said during Game 3's morning shootaround on Friday. “I think we respect him and understand what the message was, so we came out a lot stronger in the second half.”

Even after the game, Mercury players were saying that the head coach whipped them into shape. He laid into them, calling out the effort on both sides of the ball.

Safe to say that's all that it took for Phoenix to secure the monumental comeback. But obviously, there was more to it than just a head coach's speech.

Kahleah Copper loves Mercury's HC Nate Tibbetts

The relationship between Copper and Tibbetts has stemmed since their first season in 2024. Although Copper is a WNBA champion and an established veteran, this was her first season in Phoenix, and likewise for Tibbetts.

The two experienced the 2024 playoffs, where coincidentally, they faced the Lynx and were eliminated in the first round. Both have been through a ton together.

One important element between them is trust. For instance, Copper's leadership was the Mercury's super important factor heading into training camp. And the same sentiment applies during the playoff push.

Something interesting to point out has been Tibbetts's leadership. He's been one to empower his players and make them feel appreciated.

At that expense, it comes with being too nice. Tuesday's halftime speech proved to be anything but that.

It got the message across, and something that everyone listened to. No matter the status, Copper and her teammates understood and clearly heard the point.

Will Tibbetts have to bring out that intensity again? Perhaps, if they find themselves in a corner at any point during a pivotal Game 3 on Friday.