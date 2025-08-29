PHOENIX– On Thursday, Kahleah Copper's 31st birthday was quite the celebration for not only herself, but her Phoenix Mercury squad. After they took down the Chicago Sky in an 83-79 win, there was something out of the ordinary.

The entire coaching staff dressed for the occasion, wearing suits. It's the first time that Phoenix head coach Nate Tibbetts has worn a suit since becoming a coach in the WNBA.

Although he did in the NBA for a multitude of years, it's something he didn't miss doing. However, it was Copper's personal request, and she elaborated more on why she wanted everyone to show out.

"But yeah, it was just my idea, just something different," Copper explained. "I just got tired of seeing them in sweats, and it was my birthday.

“But yeah, it was just my idea, just something different,” Copper explained. “I just got tired of seeing them in sweats, and it was my birthday.

I'm like, ‘I wanna see y'all like go dress up, go find y'all something nice, and I wanna see y'all at y'all best' for my birthday. Yeah, so yes, they did that. I appreciate that.”

Something so silly can have such an impact. It illustrated the camaraderie of this Mercury squad. From top to bottom, players have bought in, and adopted a player-first approach.

Even something as silly as wearing a suit on the sideline was a nice change of pace.

How did Nate Tibbetts feel about Kahleah Copper's request?

Although it was something out of left field, the Mercury coach had no problem. As he walked out to the court during the pregame introductions, many fans were puzzled.

Why was he wearing a suit? Funny enough, that's what plenty of media members thought as well, considering the only time he wore a suit for the Mercury was at Tibbetts's introductory press conference.

Either way, it was one thing he didn't mind doing. Once he spoke to reporters postgame, he shared exactly what the inspiration was.

"We're having dinner tonight in the Ra Ra room. We're celebrating us, but I think this was a request from Kahleah. I haven't worn a suit to a game in about 5 years, since the NBA, but yeah, I thought it was a good change of pace," Tibbetts said.

“We're having dinner tonight in the Ra Ra room. We're celebrating us, but I think this was a request from Kahleah. I haven't worn a suit to a game in about 5 years, since the NBA, but yeah, I thought it was a good change of pace,” Tibbetts said.

“I don't think we'll wear it again for the rest of the year.”

Kahleah Copper continues to find lessons for the Mercury

As Copper continues in her leadership trajectory, she hasn't been one to take things for granted. Despite Phoenix sitting at the No. 4 seed in the standings, every game is as important as ever.

They almost fell to the Sky, and were given an 11-point deficit in the first quarter. Still, the veteran-led team kept their composure, stayed in the game, and pulled out a gritty win.

While the focus was on her birthday, there are bigger things to look forward to, for the kid from North Philly.

“You just can't take a night off. It doesn't matter who it is,” Copper said. “It doesn't matter if they're in the playoffs or if they're not. You gotta bring it every single night, and it's not always going to be pretty. You're not just gonna win games, and it's gonna be perfect.

“Sometimes, you gotta figure it out, and that's what the playoffs are gonna be like: figuring it out when you can't hit shots, figuring it out when you're turning it over. So just a shout-out to us for staying composed and executing down the stretch, which is very important, and making big-time plays.”

The Mercury will square off against the New York Liberty on Saturday, which could arguably be their most important game of the season.

They'll have a chance to punch their ticket into the playoffs, and possibly secure home-court advantage.