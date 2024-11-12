With the WNBA expansion draft only weeks away, the league is prepared to add the Golden State Valkyries. However, each team can have players stripped away at any moment. For the Phoenix Mercury, they should look to preserve two players; Kahleah Copper and Natasha Cloud.

For starters, Copper had a career year with the Mercury. In addition to averaging 21.1 points, 4.5 rebounds, and 2.3 assists, Copper made the All-WNBA second team. This marks the first All-WNBA appearance of her career. Not to mention, she had the second-most 30+ point games in the league. The only player with more? 2024 WNBA MVP A'ja Wilson. Her shot-making, downhill ability, and relentless slashing to the basket made her the perfect option for the franchise.

When the Mercury acquired Copper in February, it sent a message that they wanted to win now. After all, a team with Brittney Griner and Diana Taurasi does scream “win now.” A top scorer took the pressure off of Griner and Taurasi, who were in their 11th and 20th seasons, respectively. It was a gamble, especially in a draft with Caitlin Clark, Angel Reese, and Rickea Jackson. For Phoenix, their gamble paid off.

On the flip side, they took less of a gamble with Cloud. They signed her to a two-year contract before the 2024 season. She spent eight seasons with the Washington Mystics before heading to The Valley. Cloud has championship DNA, winning in 2019 alongside former MVP, Elena Delle Donne. Despite staying with the Mystics her whole career, they appeared to enter a rebuild. Former head coach Mike Thibault stepped down as head coach, which signaled the beginning of the end.

However, when Cloud signed with the Mercury, she knew there was championship potential. Although she provided offensively, it was her dynamic play style that made the difference. Cloud described herself as “a dawg” on defense, and it showed. She earned a WNBA all-defensive selection at the guard position. For Phoenix, they haven't had an all-star point guard since Skylar Diggins-Smith. Cloud doesn't bring the scoring punch that Diggins-Smith did, but she brings many of the personality traits.

Should the Mercury prioritize anyone else besides Natasha Cloud and Kahleah Copper?

While Griner and Taurasi are the cornerstones of the franchise, both Copper and Cloud bring a new dynamic to the team. Also, Griner's contract has expired, and will have to re-sign if she chooses to stay with Phoenix. The same thing goes for Taurasi. After the Mercury went all-out for Taurasi's possible retirement, she hinted at hanging it up after 20 seasons. However, in typical Taurasi fashion, she teased about coming back for a 21st season. If that's the case, Phoenix will need to sign her to another contract before the expansion draft.

Going back to Griner, she's in an interesting position. In a Nate Tibbetts offense dominated by ball movement, pace, and space, her skill set doesn't fit his mold. While the two-time Defensive Player of the Year thrives in the paint, her usage isn't what it once was. She had a 25.2% usage rate, which is 13th in the league. Throughout the season, it seemed that Tibbetts didn't use her to her maximum skill set until it was necessary.

Also, both players could command a hefty salary, regardless if it's a one-year or a multi-year contract. With the collective bargaining agreement continually increasing salaries, both Griner and Taurasi could ask for that maximum contract. Even though both players have committed to the city of Phoenix and the franchise, you can't rule out the possibility. A change of scenery could unlock the fountain of youth for both players.

Furthermore, this isn't saying Cloud or Copper are better than the two Phoenix stars. However, their impact and timeliness is a key factor. Both guards are entering their primes and have made strides. The relationship between Tibbetts and his star players is high. If the Mercury wants to remain in contention, they need to prioritize keeping Copper and Cloud on the roster for this season and beyond.