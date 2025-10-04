The Phoenix Mercury lost to the Las Vegas Aces 89-86 in Game 1 of the 2025 WNBA Finals on Friday night at Michelob Ultra Arena. Phoenix star Alyssa Thomas, who finished the game with 15 points, 10 rebounds, and nine assists, nearly recorded the third triple-double in WNBA Finals history but missed two fateful free throws in the final 24 seconds that could have given Mercury a one-point lead.

Thomas’ missed shots came after an official review upheld a foul on her drive to the basket. Phoenix had a final chance to tie, but Satou Sabally’s contested three-pointer fell short. Thomas, who showed discomfort and adjusted her left hand during the game, said afterward that she was fine.

When asked about her condition in the postgame press conference, coach Nate Tibbetts revealed he had no update.

“I don’t, I’m sorry,” he said.

Thomas has a history of playing through injuries, including torn labrums in both shoulders nearly a decade ago.

The Mercury controlled much of the game, building a nine-point lead in the third quarter and holding a 76-70 advantage with just over eight minutes left. Kahleah Copper led Phoenix with 21 points, 19 of which came in the first half, tying Diana Taurasi’s WNBA Finals record of five three-pointers in a single half. Sabally added 19 points.

However, the Mercury lost their rhythm in the fourth quarter, being outscored by seven and committing six turnovers in the second half. Their tight eight-player rotation was further tested when guard Sami Whitcomb went down late in the third quarter after contact with Las Vegas’ NaLyssa Smith, though she returned to make one three-pointer in the fourth. Sabally also picked up her fifth foul late in the game, limiting her effectiveness.

Las Vegas mounted a crucial 17-6 run after Sabally’s technical foul, sparked by Dana Evans’ go-ahead three-pointer at 3:37 remaining and four-time MVP A’ja Wilson’s jumper shortly after. Wilson finished with 21 points and 10 rebounds, 12 of which came in the fourth quarter.

Evans contributed 21 points off the bench in just 26 minutes, and Jewell Loyd added 18, helping the Aces’ reserves outscore Phoenix’s 41-16. Jackie Young added 10 points, while Chelsea Gray contributed eight points, seven rebounds, and 10 assists. The Aces’ bench performance was a key factor in overcoming a late-game deficit and securing the 1-0 series lead.

Game 2 of the best-of-seven WNBA Finals will be held on Sunday in Las Vegas at noon.