The Phoenix Mercury are making an intriguing lineup change before their showdown against the Minnesota Lynx. Forward Monique Billings will start in place of Sophie Cunningham. Mercury head coach Nate Tibbetts explained his decision pregame.

“I think just to clean up some of the rotations for everything down the line,” Tibbetts said. “Now we can put Natasha (Cloud) on a wing and let her chase around some of the shooters. We're just going to keep exploring and trying different things… to help us with the rebounding is, is another reason.”

Rebounding is the main reason and for good cause. Phoenix is second-to-last in rebounding with 32.6 rebounds per game as a team. Although their numbers have improved in August and are seventh in the league, there's much work to be done. The Mercury are dealing with the most potent offense in the WNBA. The Lynx are undefeated and lead the league in points per game since the all-star break. Billings recognized what her squad needs to emphasize.

“Defense,” Billings said. “We are facing a really great team. We know that. So what's going through my mind is doing the best that I can. Getting stops for my team, bringing that energy and just be consistent in that throughout the whole game.”

What does Nate Tibbetts believe Monique Billings can provide?

With Billings providing more size and physicality than Cunningham, it allows Tibbetts to get more creative. The first-year head coach studied the two-game stint against the Atlanta Dream. He saw how Cloud and Kahleah Copper guarded Dream guards Alisha Gray and Rhyne Howard. Minnesota has its own dangerous off-ball threat in Kayla McBride. Now with Billings in the starting lineup, Tibbetts plans to revert to that strategy he used in Atlanta.

Article Continues Below

“It kind of reminds me of, the wings in Atlanta with Gray and Howard,” Tibbetts said. We're going to see a lot of, those double standards and down to the back screens and I was really happy with Natasha and Kahleah, guarding those actions. So, one of those two are going to be on her most of the night.”

Billings joined the Mercury after being released by the Dallas Wings during the break. Since joining the team, she is averaging 7.3 points, five rebounds and nearly two offensive rebounds per game. Despite averaging less minutes than her time with Dallas, Billings has a simple goal.

“I want my opponent to feel me, just feel my energy,” Billings said. “The whole 40 minutes or however long I'm out there, that's part of rebounding. Rebounding is a huge key. Keeping them off of off the glass. They crash really well, so that's going to be really important for us.”

Even with Billings planning to bring her own game to stop the Lynx, Tibbetts knows that rebounding is not solely a one-person job. It is a collective effort.

“A big part of why we've struggled defensively is the defense, and the rebounding,” Tibbetts said. “The last couple of games we've done a better job of that. We just we have to do it collectively. It's not one person, it's as a group.”

The Mercury will have their hands full as they hope to secure their first victory in their five-game homestand.