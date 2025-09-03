The Phoenix Mercury hosted the Indiana Fever on Tuesday at PHX Arena, with serious implications for the playoffs at stake, especially for the visitors.

It was a close encounter in the opening quarter, before Alyssa Thomas and the Mercury clamped down on defense in the second period, while also outscoring the Fever, 29-16. Phoenix went into the halftime break with a commanding lead, 54-39.

Mercury guard Sami Whitcomb, meanwhile, achieved a personal feat after reaching 500 career three-pointers with her long-distance shot in the first quarter.

Sami Whitcomb reaches the 500 3-pointer mark with this three 👏pic.twitter.com/5L1HXkGLVH — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) September 3, 2025 Expand Tweet

According to the Mercury, Whitcomb joined Hall of Fame guard Becky Hammon as the only undrafted or allocated players in WNBA history with at least 500 total three-pointers.

With her first three pointer of the night, Sami Whitcomb knocks down the 500th of her career! She joins Becky Hammon as the only undrafted/allocated players in WNBA history with 500+. pic.twitter.com/PpowD6m0h9 — Phoenix Mercury (@PhoenixMercury) September 3, 2025

After a four-year career at Washington, Whitcomb went undrafted in 2010. She was signed by the Chicago Sky but was cut after the preseason. She played for various clubs in Germany and Australia before finally making it to the WNBA in 2017 with the Seattle Storm, where she won two championships.

The 37-year-old Whitcomb signed with the Mercury in February. She has been a key piece for the squad, even scoring a career-high 36 points in their win over the Dallas Wings in July.

She has eight points on 3-of-3 shooting and seven assists off the bench, as of writing.

Phoenix has already secured a ticket for the playoffs. The team is currently in fourth place in the team standings with a 25-14 record. Indiana, on the other hand, is trying to hold on to one of the final spots with a 21-19 card.