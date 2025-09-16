On paper, Monique Akoa Makani hasn't had the same caliber of season as her 2025 WNBA Draft classmates. On the other hand, the Phoenix Mercury rookie has unequivocally been a major producer for the three-time WNBA champions.

She has started all but one game, typically defended the opposing team's best perimeter player, and also been tasked with setting the table offensively.

Again, the statistics don't tell the full story. Sometimes, though, basketball is about the eye test, and the Cameroonian has passed it with flying colors.

Without further explanation, here's why Makani deserves to be mentioned on the All-WNBA rookie team.

Monique Akoa Makani fuels Mercury perimeter defense

All signs point to Alyssa Thomas being the team's defensive anchor. While she's been all that, there's still someone needed to guard the perimeter.

This is where Makani comes in.

Before the Mercury's contest against the Las Vegas Aces on August 21, head coach Nate Tibbetts called her “the best pick-and-roll defender in the league.” Some thought he was exaggerating. Others saw a legitimate case.

Makani allowed 0.77 points per possession whilst guarding pick-and-rolls. Only two other players had a higher number: Brittney Sykes and fellow Phoenix teammate, Kahleah Copper.

53 players have defended at least 200 PnRs as the ball-handler defender. Only two players (Brittney Sykes, Kahleah Copper) have allowed a lower points per possession number than Monique (0.77), and she's defended *way* more than them (493 for her, 386 for Sykes, 212 for Kah). https://t.co/IFBZJqXVT3 — Nekias (Nuh-KY-us) Duncan (@NekiasNBA) August 22, 2025

Not to mention, her possessions (493) were significantly higher than the latter two.

She's been the glue that has kept the Mercury's defense together. The steals don't show up because she's often navigating screens and playing off the ball, chasing knock-down shooters to their respective spots.

Simultaneously, she doesn't foul a ton (2.5 per game). The number looks like a ton, but judging from how much Makani is on the perimeter, it's impressive.

Monique Akoa Makani's offense backs up the stellar Mercury defense

Yes, defense is a necessity, but it's equally important to be a factor on the offensive side. Luckily, that's what Phoenix found out when they scouted Makani in France.

In the 2024-25 season, she averaged 14.9 points, while shooting 41.8% from 3-point range and 87.8% from the free throw line. Those numbers wouldn't translate immediately, but the latter two stayed.

Makani finished the regular season shooting 39.8% from 3 and 92.7% from the free-throw line. The efficiency is already there. Now, it's a matter of becoming more of a focal point in the offense.

She's had glimpses of it. For example, the guard posted a career-high 21 points against the New York Liberty in Barclays Center. The efficiency was there, shooting 60% from the field and connecting on 3-of-6 triples.

Although that's a one-game sample size, the efficiency cannot be understated or disregarded. Most importantly, Makani is making winning plays and contributing to winning basketball.

What is the All-WNBA rookie team standard?

This is a question many have pondered over the years. For instance, someone like Sam Thomas made the All-WNBA rookie team while averaging less than one point per game.

The league is growing, and so are the standards. But some of those standards might pertain to what looks good on paper, as opposed to what influences winning.

Also, the W hasn't had enough transcendent rookies for them to make a serious list. The past two years: it's looking more and more credible.

In 2024, Caitlin Clark, Rickea Jackson, Angel Reese, Leonie Fiebich, and Kamilla Cardoso made the roster. All are starters and immediate contributors.

Like Makani, Fiebich didn't have amazing numbers, but her impact as a shooter and defender on a championship team was not taken for granted.

Fast forward one season, and names like Sonia Citron, Kiki Iriafen, and Paige Bueckers are most likely the three locks. The other two spots will be interesting. But for whatever it's worth, if the WNBA cares about impact, value, and winning, as it did for Fiebich, they should add Makani to the 2025 list.