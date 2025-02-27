Phoenix Mercury superstar Diana Taurasi, one of the greatest women’s basketball players of all time, announced her retirement in Time on Tuesday, sparking an outpouring of tributes. Known for her relentless competitiveness both on and off the court, Taurasi’s legendary trash talk was highlighted in the Time piece, recalling a moment during the 2016 Rio Olympics when she interrupted Draymond Green—who was playing for the men’s team—and ruthlessly mocked his scoring struggles.

In 2016, Team USA’s men’s and women’s basketball teams shared a cruise ship, where NBA and WNBA stars often gathered to chat, joke around, and exchange some competitive banter. One evening, as the trash talk escalated, Draymond Green—better known for his defense, passing, and ability to stir controversy than for his scoring—was holding court.

That’s when Diana Taurasi delivered a ruthless jab stating, “Hey, Draymond, how does it feel to be the only person in this room who’s never been double-teamed?”

Green is never shy about running his mouth, so it’s only fitting he gets a taste of his own medicine every now and then. The moment he steps into broadcasting after retirement, you can expect him to go on about how today’s players don’t measure up to the toughness of his generation. When that day comes, just remember—Taurasi shut him down better than most ever could.

If Taurasi’s achievements and records weren’t already enough to secure her place among basketball’s all-time greats, stories like these make it undeniable.

Diana Taurasi's storied career

Taurasi captured three national championships with the UConn Huskies, earned two Naismith College Player of the Year honors, led the WNBA in scoring five times, secured 10 All-WNBA First Team selections, and won three WNBA titles. Yet, despite her countless accolades, her most remarkable accomplishments may have come on the Olympic stage.

The Mercury made Taurasi the first overall pick in the 2004 WNBA Draft, and she wasted no time living up to the immense expectations. That same year, she kicked off her legendary Olympic journey, coming off the bench to give Team USA a spark on their way to gold in Athens.

The Phoenix Mercury star also earned six gold medals with Team USA women’s basketball, dominating over a 20-year span from 2004 to 2024. The U.S. women’s team has remained unbeaten at the Olympics since 1992, and Taurasi played a pivotal role in maintaining that streak. Her legacy wasn’t just defined by Olympic success—she was a relentless competitor and champion every step of the way.

Women’s basketball has never been more popular, and trailblazers like Taurasi set the stage for rising stars like Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese. The sport keeps evolving, but there will never be another quite like DT.