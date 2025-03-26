The WNBA has gained a lot of popularity over the past year. A star rookie class, headlined by Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese, helped bring more eyeballs to the W in 2024. As a result, the league saw record viewership numbers and brought in a ton of new fans to women's basketball. It seems that the W plans to lean into this during the 2025 season.

Minnesota Lynx superstar Napheesa Collier spoke honestly about the 2025 WNBA schedule on Tuesday. Collier was critical of the W giving the Indiana Fever more nationally televised games than any other team.

“Obviously people want to watch Caitlin play so you have to put the people on TV that people want to see, but at the same time there are stars all over the league and you want good basketball as well,” Collier said via First Take. “Obviously Indiana with their free agents, they’re going to be a great team, but to not have the defending champs on TV more, I think that’s kinda crazy. It doesn’t have to be where you’re taking games away from Indiana but I think you can raise the level of TV games for the other teams as well.”

The Fever will have 41 out of their 44 regular-season games nationally televised during the 2025 WNBA season. Meanwhile, the defending champions will only have 32 games that are nationally televised.

Collier certainly understands why the Fever will have so much national attention this season. Caitlin Clark is arguably the biggest star in the WNBA and brings a ton of attention for the league. The Fever also brought in a ton of talent this offseason, most notably adding veteran forward DeWanna Bonner.

It does make sense that the W would lean into the hype around the Fever in 2025.

The Fever will also have more nationally televised games than the Las Vegas Aces with 33 games. Las Vegas has star power of its own with three-time WNBA MVP A'Ja Wilson leading the team.

The WNBA seems to be making a big bet that Clark and the Fever will be must-see television this summer.