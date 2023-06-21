Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty's first DLC, Battle of Zhongyuan, is coming soon, bringing with it new weapons, divine beasts, difficulty, and more.

Three months after its initial release, Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty will be getting its first-ever DLC on June 29, 2023. Titled Battle of Zhongyuan, this DLC brings players to Zhongyuan, located in the central plains region of China. currently known as the Henan Province, this location was an important part of Chinese history, and will also become important to the game's story.

According to the announcement from Team Ninja, this game will bring various new content to the game. This includes new weapons and armor, a new divine beast, new missions, and a new difficulty level. No information is available at the moment if this new difficulty level is harder or easier than the current one. Team Ninja did mention, however, that more information will be coming soon. They will likely give more updates about the DLC, including a trailer, as the release date approaches.

Players who want to play the DLC will have to buy the game's Deluxe version on PC, PlayStation 4 and 5, and Xbox One and Series X|S for $84.99. This will give the players the Season Pass, which gives them access to the Battle of Zhongyuan DLC, as well as the Conqueror of Jiangdong DLC in September, and the Upheaval in Jingxiang DLC in December. Alternatively, the player can also just buy the Season Pass for $24.99. For PlayStation 4 and 5 players, there is an ongoing 25% sale for the game on their platform. Interested players can take this opportunity to grab the game for themselves. The sale lasts until July 6, 2023, at 11:59 PM PDT.

Other than the DLC, Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty will also have a collaboration with Lies of P. an upcoming souls-like game. Not much information is available yet for the collaboration. However, the collaboration will likely happen around the time Lies of P comes out, which is on September 19, 2023.

That's all the information we have about the upcoming Battle of Zhongyuan DLC for Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty. Check out our gaming news articles for the latest in gaming news.