The previously announced collab between Wo Long Fallen Dynasty and Naraka Bladepoint is coming soon, bringing with it some nice themed armor.

This collab with Naraka Bladepoint, which was first announced back in March, will be arriving in Wo Long Fallen Dynasty on June 29, 2023. This is alongside the release of the game's first DLC: Battle of Zhongyuan.

This collab introduces two new armor sets to the game, which are inspired by Naraka Bladepoint:

Crimson Night Armor Set

Loyal Drunk Armor Set

#WoLongFallenDynasty x #NARAKABLADEPOINT collaboration trailer released🎊 The "NARAKA: BLADEPOINT" collaboration armor will be available on Thursday, June 29, the same day the first DLC is released *This update also includes bug fixes, enhancements and adjustments. pic.twitter.com/OcnHH56Yo4 — Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty (@WoLongOfficial) June 26, 2023

The collab armor will arrive alongside bug fixes, enhancements, and adjustments to the game. The trailer mentioned that the armors are obtainable “by downloading the free update (Ver. 1.10) distributed on June 29, 2023.” Whether this means the armor will be immediately available in the player's inventory, or if they have to unlock it through a quest, is not yet clear. However, what is clear is that, although this collab arrives alongside the DLC, players don't need to own the DLC. They will be able to unlock the armor just by owning the game.

Naraka Bladepoint had their side of the collaboration back in March. They held an event called Scrolls of CloudSparrow, which focused on the new Hero at the time: Akos. Players could participate in the event to receive Akos' Legendary Accessory: the Wo Long: Lu Bu Mask. Players needed to accomplish their Daily Quests to collect Scroll Fragments of Akos. They could then trade it for the accessory. Additionally, they also had a week-long daily log-in event, which had various rewards.

Other than their collab with Naraka Bladepoint, Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty also has an upcoming mutual collaboration with Lies of P. There are not many details yet regarding the collaboration, however, we can expect it to happen at around September 19, 2023. This is because that is when Lies of P will be coming out. Should more details come out for this collaboration, we will be sure to let you know.

That's all the information we have about the Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty side of the collaboration with Naraka Bladepoint.