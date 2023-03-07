Are you a fearless warrior, ready to take on the challenge of Wo Long’s new game plus? After conquering the game’s main story, you may be tempted to put down your sword and move on – but true warriors know that the battle is never truly over.

Luckily, Wo Long Fallen Dynasty offers New Game Plus, a second helping for returning players who are hungry for more.

If you’re looking to refine your Wo Long build and push your skills to the limit, then the Rising Dragon difficulty is the answer to your prayers. The Rising Dragon difficulty mode will put your combat abilities to the test, but you can get five-star equipment drops so you can shed off your four-star gear.

Earning these rewards won’t be easy – you’ll have to complete missions and take down Wo Long’s toughest bosses all over again. But for those who are up to the challenge, the rewards are well worth the effort.

Wo Long Fallen Dynasty New Game Plus

Completing the main battlefield missions in Wo Long Fallen Dynasty unlocks the Rising Dragon difficulty mode, this game’s take on new game plus. This comes in the form of a replayable mission list which expands as you go and can be challenged in whatever order. This isn’t a one-time decision either, as you can go back to Crouching Dragon difficulty at will.

There are three missions to choose between from the get-go, but don’t be fooled. In Rising Dragon difficulty, you get to keep all of the items and equipment you earned during your initial playthrough, but it will most likely not be enough. The first and lowest mission in Rising Dragon difficulty recommends level 100.

The five-star gear that drops in new game plus is an overall upgrade from their four-star counterparts, as they have better stats and set bonuses.

Apart from the higher difficulty and the five-star drops, the rest of the experience is similar from the base Crouching Dragon difficulty. The Rising Dragon difficulty is not for the faint of heart and is reserved for the sweatiest of gamers of Wo Long Fallen Dynasty.