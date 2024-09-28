Jon Watts' upcoming Apple TV+ movie, Wolfs, teams two fixers, played by Brad Pitt and George Clooney, but can they coexist in the ending?

Warning: Spoilers for Wolfs ahead

What is Wolfs about?

Wolfs follows two professional fixers, people who take care of problems, brought in for the same job. Jack (George Clooney) and Nick (Brad Pitt) are both reluctant to join forces, but they are forced to by the latter's boss.

The situation in Wolfs is that a running District Attorney (Amy Ryan) got a hotel room with a young kid (Austin Abrams). He accidentally jumps off the bed, hitting his head on the food cart in the room. This causes the District Attorney to believe he is dead, calling in Jack to make the save.

Additionally, Jack and Nick find drugs in the hotel room. This complicates the situation. Jack's boss, who runs the newly established hotel, wants them to get rid of it. But how can they do that without the source?

Luckily for them, the kid is not dead. He wakes up, causing Jack and Nick to panic. This does provide an opening for them, as they can ask about the origins of the drugs.

The kid tells them that he was supposed to do a drop for a friend from college whose mother died. He received a pager and was waiting on the name of the location before being picked up by the District Attorney.

Galavanting through New York City

After knocking the kid out, Jack and Nick go to an old friend, June (Poorna Jagannathan)—who is definitely not sleeping with Jack—to help the kid out. As she is operating on him, the kid wakes up and runs.

Eventually, Jack and Nick catch him. They then bring him back to the club where his pager is, running into feared mob boss Dimitri (Zlatko Burić). He cannot know that the two are working together.

He eventually confronts the two of them. Jack and Nick successfully act like are enemies, distracting them for the time being. They narrowly escape and head to a diner with the kid and wait for the location.

An ambush

“You took the job, finish it,” Nick says to the kid towards the end of Wolfs.

Jack and Nick take the kid to the location of the drop. However, after watching him go in, they are ambushed by “the Albanians.” After a long shootout, they head inside to find the kid.

Smartly, he hid in the trunk of a car. He remained safe. Jack then suggests he makes it look like a crime scene. This is where the biggest twist in Wolfs comes in.

As Jack looks like he is about to execute the kid—who is completely oblivious—a gunshot is heard. Nick shoots, and while it appears to hit Jack in the stomach, he shoots some of the drugs to make it more believable.

They then take the kid home, making sure his father knows what went down and not to say a word. Despite their bickering, they decide to go for breakfast.

How Wolfs' ending sets up a sequel

At the diner, Jack and Nick are about to depart. Jack appears to be leaving when they realize the two were set up to be taken out. While it initially seemed like two different sources brought them in, they piece together that they were hired by the same source.

They then look outside, realizing that there are multiple armed men. A shootout begins, and Jack and Nick open fire. This opens the door for a sequel to continue their chase of the conspiracy.

A Wolfs sequel was already confirmed with Brad Pitt and George Clooney returning before its Apple TV+ release. It will likely pick up right where Wolfs' ending leaves viewers.

Wolfs is streaming on Apple TV+.