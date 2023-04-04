Minnesota Timberwolves star big man Karl-Anthony Towns laid an egg in Sunday’s contest against the Portland Trail Blazers. He finished with just eight points — on 1-for-3 shooting from the field — in a game the Timberwolves went on to lose by a final score of 107-105. Still, when the Wolves visit the Barclays Center on Tuesday night to play Mikal Bridges, Cam Johnson, and the Brooklyn Nets, every Timberwolves fan under the sun will be dying to know: Is Karl-Anthony Towns playing tonight vs. the Nets?

Karl-Anthony Towns injury status vs. Nets

The Wolves initially had Towns listed as questionable for Tuesday’s showdown due to a right calf strain and an illness, per the NBA’s official injury report. The good news for Minnesota fans is that KAT has now been upgraded to available just before tipoff.

In other injury news relevant to the Timberwolves, Austin Rivers (illness) has been downgraded to out for Minnesota.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Towns, 27, is in his eighth year in the NBA, all as a member of the Timberwolves franchise. He’s averaging 20.3 points, 7.9 rebounds, 4.8 assists, 0.8 steals, and 0.5 blocks per game across 26 appearances this season (all starts).

The former Kentucky star is struggling to shoot the ball efficiently from the field in the 2022-23 campaign, at least by his standards — Towns’ current 49.1% field-goal percentage is the second-lowest of his pro career.

Expect Tuesday’s matchup between the Nets and Wolves to go down to the wire, especially with Towns now in the lineup. After all, both teams are fighting for playoff positioning at this point in the season and have a lot to play for. But with regard to the question, Is Karl-Anthony Towns playing tonight vs. the Nets, the answer is yes.