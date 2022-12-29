By Jesse Cinquini · 2 min read

The Minnesota Timberwolves 2022-23 campaign has gone less than swimmingly to this point. After trading for former Jazz center Rudy Gobert, the team entered the season with legitimate NBA Finals expectations yet currently holds a 16-19 record, just the 11th-best in the Western Conference. It goes without saying that the Gobert trade hasn’t panned out the way Wolves fans hoped it would.

Amid this disappointing season for him and the team, Gobert spoke with The New York Times about how people are rooting for him to fail. The subject of Gobert’s relationship with former teammate Donovan Mitchell came up during this conversation, which Gobert spoke honestly about:

“I think it was a tough situation for me, just like it was a tough situation for him. After that, we came back to have a lot of success as a team. As of today, Donovan is someone that I want to see him happy. I want to see him succeed. I want him and his family to be great. Things happen, and sometimes people can do things to you that can hurt you.”

Rudy Gobert, 30, is in his tenth year in the NBA and first as a member of the Wolves. He’s averaging 13.8 points, 12.0 rebounds, 0.9 assists, 0.8 steals, and 1.3 blocks per game across 30 appearances this season. Known first and foremost for being an intimidating rim protector, Gobert hasn’t blocked shots with his usual frequency thus far. His 1.3 blocks per game average is his lowest since his rookie campaign with the Jazz back in 2013-14, when he averaged 0.9 blocks.