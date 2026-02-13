Texas women's basketball took a tough loss against Vanderbilt, and head coach Vic Schaefer was not happy with how the team played. During the game, he made the decision to sit Rori Harmon for the final 15 minutes and played Bryanna Preston instead. After the game, a reporter simply asked why he benched Harmon.

Schaefer was not a fan of the question.

“You gotta stop staying benching,” Schaefer said. “This is a game, and it's basketball. You make substitutions, so it's not benching. I just brought up before when I subbed in Bry for Rori at LSU. It's not benching. If she doesn't play on Sunday, you can come at me with benching.

In tonight's postgame press conference, Texas coach Vic Schaefer took umbrage with a question about Rori Harmon getting benched against Vanderbilt. Harmon did not play during the game's final 15:04. #HookEm pic.twitter.com/u8inINebUR — Danny Davis (@_dannydavis) February 13, 2026

“Once you put somebody in and they're playing well, you don't take them out. It happened at LSU, it happened again tonight. I will change the starting lineup to find some heart in our team. I'm not talking about that particular substitution, but I'm just talking about my team.”

Schaefer was trying to find anything he could out of his team in the moment, but to no avail.

“We have no heart,” Schaefer said. “We're not tough. It's probably the softest team I've had in years.”

It's obvious that Schaefer wants to win those types of games against other top teams, but right now, it doesn't seem like his team is prepared. A postgame as he had could turn the switch for the team, and the hope is that they can figure it out sooner rather than later.