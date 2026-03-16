Donna Kelce is starting on her home improvements!

The mom of Jason Kelce and Travis Kelce is having her Florida home worked on, and according to TMZ, she is starting with her windows.

“NewSouth Window Solutions believes it’s found a solution to Donna’s old, semi-sealed windows — they showed up with bright, shiny 4-panel windows. We’re told they are NOT tinted — somewhat shocking given the Orlando heat — but they are double-paned,” the outlet reported.

Donna will reportedly be getting nine windows to help improve her Florida home to start.

The topic of Donna's house renovations has gone viral, with fans wanting to know more about her improvement project. The news made it to Jason and Travis, who called their mom during an episode of New Heights to get her opinion on the topic.

Jason started by telling his mom, “This tweet that has taken the world by storm.”

The internet chimed in on Donna's news, and Jason added another possible headline: “BREAKING!! Sources confirm Donna Kelce’s eldest son watched 2 hours of Bluey yesterday.”

Donna laughed as she spoke with her son adding that the story getting traction is “so studpid.”

“What the heck? Even TMZ sent me a text and said, ‘Can you be on? This is really funny.’ I’m like, ‘It’s so stupid,’” Donna replied.

She then shared with her sons that she knows how the publication was able to learn about her home renovations.

“They probably pulled a permit because they’re coming on Monday to put my windows and doors in,” she said.

“All I’m doing is my people are coming to put in my windows on Monday,” she added.

Article Continues Below

Jason then jokingly wanted to clarify the amount of windows from the outlet's reporting.

“Wait, you’re doing 16 windows? The article says nine,” Jason joked.

“It’s because you know my whole apartment is all windows,” Donna explained.

Jason then brought up how TMZ described her Florida home as “modest.”

“Well, I just wanted to say, mom, they said ‘modest home’ and it feels like you’re turning this place into a bit of a gilded palace. I think you’ve changed a little bit,” he joked.

Donna laughed when her eldest son pointed that out and explained that her improvements are more so on the practical side than just cosmetic.

“I’m doing something so that I can save money on heating and air conditioning and to keep my windows from sweating. That’s as simple as it is,” she said.

Take a look at the moment below:

https://www.instagram.com/reels/DVvtzmagNAm/