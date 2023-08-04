The latest Keira Walsh injury update, out of England camp at the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup is great news for the Lionesses, but there's a catch.

Keira Walsh, the Barcelona star midfielder, injured her knee in the team’s second match of the 2023 Women’s World Cup, a 1-0 win over Denmark. The good news is Walsh was back in training for England as the team gets ready for its Round of 16 match vs. Nigeria.

The catch here is that England hasn’t given any indication as to whether the holding midfielder will play on Monday or even if she will return this tournament. The latest Keira Walsh injury update noted she did not tear her ACL as originally feared. However, the exact prognosis is not clear.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

With Walsh out, England was still able to waltz past China and into the knockout round, winning their last Group Stage match 6-1. However, the team did switch to a 3-5-2 for that matchup, adding an extra central midfielder and center-back to compensate for what the Barcelona star does for the Lionesses.

England is the No. 4-ranked team in the world, according to the FIFA World Rankings, and as the winners of Group D, they have a relatively easy path to the semifinals after the No. 2 squad Germany flamed out of the tournament.

England plays Nigeria (No. 40) next, followed by the winner of Colombia (No. 25) vs. Jamaica (No. 43). The team won’t face a top-15 group until at least the semis, where France (No. 5), Australia (No. 10), or Denmark (No. 13) could await.