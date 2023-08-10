The Lionesses clash with the Powerpuff Girls in the WWC quarterfinals! Stay in tune with the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup series with our England-Colombia odds, prediction, pick, and how to watch.

England advanced to the quarterfinals of the Women's World Cup after a tense penalty shootout victory over Nigeria in the round of 16, despite being reduced to 10 players following Lauren James' late red card. James' suspension could potentially leave England in a difficult position for the remainder of the tournament.

Colombia is coming off a 1-0 win over Jamaica in their previous Women's World Cup match. In that game, Colombia had 50% possession and managed 11 shots on goal, with three of them on target. Catalina Usme scored the lone goal for Colombia in the 51st minute.

Here are the FIFA Women's World Cup Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

FIFA Women's World Cup Odds: England-Colombia Odds

England: -195

Colombia: +600

Draw: +270

Over 2.5 Goals: +150

Under 2.5 Goals: -200

How To Watch England vs. Colombia

TV: FOX Network, Telemundo, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, Peacock, UNIVERSO, ITV 1 UK, DIRECTV Sports Colombia, Caracol TV

Stream: fuboTV, Foxsports.com, FOX Sports App, Peacock Premium, UNIVERSO NOW, ITVX App, DIRECTV Sports App, directvsports.com, Caracol Play, FIFA+, DirecTV Stream, Sling Blue, Sling Latino

Time: 6:30 AM ET / 3:30 AM PT

Why England Will Beat Colombia

England, the current European champions, have advanced to the quarterfinals of the 2023 Women's World Cup after winning all three games in the group stage and defeating Nigeria in the round of 16 in a tense penalty shootout. Despite being heavy favorites against Nigeria, England struggled and were outplayed in extra time, but managed to advance to the next stage.

Offensively, England has scored eight goals in four matches, ranking seventh in the Women's World Cup with an average of 2.0 goals per match. England's goal differential of +7 places them sixth in the Women's World Cup. Lauren James has been a standout player for England, scoring three goals and providing three assists in four matches. Rachel Daly has contributed one goal and one assist, while Lauren Hemp and Georgia Stanway have each scored one goal in Women's World Cup action.

England's defense has been solid, conceding only one goal in their last five matches, including four at this tournament. However, they will be without their star player, Lauren James, who received a red card in the last match and will be suspended for the quarterfinals. James has been instrumental in England's offense, scoring three goals and assisting three so far.

Despite the setback, England has plenty of attacking talent to shoulder the pressure in the final third, including Rachel Daly, Chloe Kelly, Alessia Russo, Lauren Hemp, and Beth England. They will also welcome back Keira Walsh to the starting lineup after recovering from an injury.

Although England has struggled in the final third, they have the experience and talent to overcome Colombia and advance to the semifinals. With goalkeeper Mary Earps allowing only one goal in four matches, it will be difficult for Colombia to find a breakthrough. Overall, England is projected to have the easiest path to the semifinals and will be motivated to put in a better performance after their struggles against Nigeria.

Why Colombia Will Beat England

Colombia has been the surprise of the 2023 Women's World Cup, having reached the quarterfinals for the first time in their history. They secured their spot in the knockout stage by winning their first two games against South Korea and Germany, despite losing to Morocco in the final group match. In the round of 16, they defeated Jamaica 1-0, thanks to a goal from Catalina Usme. In that match, they outshot their opponents 10 to 7.

Although Colombia has only scored five goals in four matches, they have a mix of youth and experience that has helped them overcome tough opponents. However, they will face a tough challenge in their quarterfinal match against England, who have allowed only one goal in four matches. Colombia has scored five goals in four matches in the 2023 Women's World Cup, ranking 11th in the league. Colombia's goal difference of +3 places them ninth in the Women's World Cup.

Catalina Usme has been a standout player for Colombia, scoring two goals in four matches and ranking 14th in the Women's World Cup. Linda Caicedo has also contributed two goals in four matches, ranking 14th in Women's World Cup action. Leicy Santos has registered one assist for Colombia, ranking 16th in the tournament, but has yet to score a goal.

Manuela Vanegas has played in three matches for Colombia in the Women's World Cup, scoring one goal. Her return from suspension will be a boost for Colombia's defense in their upcoming quarterfinal match against England. Overall, Colombia's attacking prowess has been solid, but they will need to continue to create opportunities and convert them if they hope to advance further in the tournament.

Coach Nelson Abadia is confident that his team can make history by defeating the European champions. Still, he acknowledges that they will need to be precise in their counter-attacking movements to do so. Linda Caicedo, who recently signed for Real Madrid, will be a key player in those movements.

Overall, Colombia's fairytale journey has been impressive, but they must bring their A-game to defeat England and continue their historic run in the tournament.

Final England-Colombia Prediction & Pick

The Lionesses can fare well in this game even without their star player. With Colombia struggling to find some momentum on the offensive end, the English team can blast some goals in the South American net.

Final England-Colombia Prediction & Pick: England (-195), Over 2.5 goals (+150)