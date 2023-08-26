Just days after the Spanish government began legal proceedings seeking to suspend football federation president Luis Rubiales, FIFA has provisionally suspended him from “all football-related activities”.

The discipline comes a week after Rubiales was internationally condemned for kissing Women's World Cup winner Jenni Hermoso on the lips following the team's championship win over England.

Rubiales refused to stand down over the incident, which occurred at the medal ceremony last Sunday. It now seems he will have no choice after FIFA dropped the hammer on Saturday morning.

Hermoso said the kiss was unwarranted and that she and the entire World Cup winning team will refuse to play while Rubiales remains president. It seemed only a matter of time before the suspension was handed down.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

“The chairman of the FIFA Disciplinary Committee, Jorge Ivan Palacio (Colombia), in use of the powers granted by article 51 of the FIFA Disciplinary Code (FDC), has decided today to provisionally suspend Luis Rubiales from all football-related activities at national and international level,” FIFA said in a press release.

“This suspension, which will be effective as of today, is for an initial period of 90 days, pending the disciplinary proceedings opened against Mr. Luis Rubiales on Thursday, August 24.”

Rubiales has also been ordered to refrain from contacting Hermoso, or people close to her, in order to preserve her fundamental rights. The decision was adopted by the chairman of the FIFA Disciplinary Committee on Saturday and has been communicated to Rubiales.