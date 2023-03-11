Joey Mistretta is a writer/editor who covers multiple sports. Notably, Mistretta covers baseball, basketball, and football. He is originally from a small town in Southern California and spent the majority of his time growing up playing baseball and basketball. He graduated college with a degree in broadcast journalism. In addition to writing, Mistretta runs a sports Youtube channel and works as a seasonal play-by-play sports broadcaster.

Dave Roberts revealed a conversation he had with Team USA manager Mark DeRosa ahead of the 2023 World Baseball Classic. Roberts said he discussed Los Angeles Dodgers players such as Will Smith and Mookie Betts, who are both playing for Team USA, with DeRosa.

“I talked to DeRo (Mark DeRosa) about Will (Smith) playing every other day,” Roberts told me ahead of the Dodgers-Cubs spring training game on Saturday. “Talked about Mookie (Betts) and his openness to play second base, which I said he’d be very excited, if given the opportunity. And talked about sort of where he would like to hit in the order. I just said that Mookie is open to pretty much anywhere. That’s all we really talked about our guys.”

Mookie Betts hit leadoff in Team USA’s exhibition game. However, as Roberts stated, Betts is open to hitting anywhere in the order. They could bat him second or third, but Betts is certainly a candidate to continue leading off for Team USA as the World Baseball Classic rolls on.

Dodgers in the World Baseball Classic

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

The Dodgers have more players than just Mookie Betts and Will Smith in the WBC. Stars such as Freddie Freeman (Team Canada), Julio Urias (Team Mexico), and a number of others are set to participate in the event.

Dodgers’ President of Baseball Operations Andrew Friedman discussed what the team is looking to see from their players in the tournament.

“I think the biggest thing is them getting the reps and the at-bats,” Friedman told me on Friday. “I like the elevated level of competition for them, just to be feeling that a little bit earlier. You know, it’s more extreme than spring training in that sense. So for them to get their timing, get their reps is the biggest thing. For us, it provides a real opportunity for guys that are in camp that get to play more.”

The World Baseball Classic projects to be entertaining once again in 2023. For the Dodgers, and other teams for that matter, it represents an opportunity for their stars to perform in high-level moments early in the year.