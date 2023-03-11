Robert B. Hayek has been writing about sports for over a decade. In addition, he is also a published author of thriller novels, available on Amazon.

It’s an old-school matchup as Great Britain faces the USA. We are sharing our World Baseball Classic odds series, making a Great Britain-USA prediction and pick while showing you how to watch.

The British will make their first-ever appearance in the World Baseball Classic. Therefore, the world will get their first look at a country that does not play this sport often. Not many people have seen the Brits play baseball. Substantially, there are not many stars on this team. But the Brits have won two European Championships (1967 and 2007) in baseball. Additionally, MLB will send the Chicago Cubs and the St. Louis Cardinals to Great Britain for an international game this summer. Harry Ford is the best player on the squad. Hence, he will be the key to any success the Brits achieve.

The USA is the reigning World Baseball Classic champions. Now, we will see how they do in defending their title. The 2017 roster included a core that included Chris Archer, Marcus Stroman, and Andrew Miller as pitchers. Meanwhile, the hitters included Buster Posey, Jonathan Lucroy, Paul Goldschmidt, Ian Kinsler, Nolan Arenado, Matt Carpenter, Alex Bregman, Brandon Crawford, Adam Jones, Andrew McCutchen, Giancarlo Stanton, and Christian Yelich. Many of those players will return for this tournament.

The world saw the Americans and the British play to a scoreless draw in the World Cup a few months ago. Now, the two countries meet again in the World Baseball Classic. Pride and bragging rights are on the line.

The USA is the heavy favorite. However, stranger things have happened. Can the Brits pull off the unthinkable?

Here are the WBC odds, courtesy of DraftKings.

2023 WBC Odds: Great Britain-USA Odds

Great Britain: +8.5 (+100)

USA: -8.5 (-120)

Over: 13.5 (-115)

Under: 13.5 (-105)

How To Watch Great Britain vs. USA

TV: FS1

Stream:

Time: 9 PM ET/6 PM PT

Why Great Britain Could Cover The Spread

The Brits have one player that everyone is talking about. Therefore, let’s discuss Ford. The Seattle Mariners drafted him in the first round of the 2021 MLB Draft. Thus, there have been eyes on him ever since. Ford was born in America but is the son of two British-born parents. Thus, it makes him eligible to play in this tournament and represent Great Britain. He hit .274 with 11 home runs and 65 RBIs in Single-A ball last season.

But Ford is not the only player to watch. Significantly, Trayce Thompson will represent the British. Thompson’s father, Mychal, was born in the Bahamas. Now, Thompson will look to become the second member of his family to make an impact in the sports world. Thompson has the most Major League Baseball experience out of any players on his team. Significantly, the Brits shocked the world when they knocked off Spain to qualify for the tournament. They will attempt to replicate it with a win over the champs.

Great Britain will cover the spread if they can score early. Then, they must stop a powerful lineup that can do plenty of damage.

Why USA Could Cover The Spread

The USA will field some of the best players in the world. Significantly, they have one of the largest lines out of all the games this weekend. But can the USA live up to the hype?

Alonso is coming off a season where he hit .271, with 40 home runs, 131 RBIs, and 95 runs. Additionally, Arenado hit .293, with 30 home runs, 103 RBIs, and 73 runs. Betts hit .269, with 35 home runs, 82 RBIs, and 117 runs. Meanwhile, Goldschmidt hit .317, with 33 home runs, 115 RBIs, and 106 runs. Mike Trout joins the fray, and he is looking to make a mark. Significantly, he hit .283, with 40 home runs, 80 RBIs, and 85 runs in 2022. But the biggest addition will be the youngest one. Therefore, the world will meet Bobby Witt Jr., the son of the legendary Bobby Witt Sr. Witt Jr. hit .254, with 20 home runs, 80 RBIs, and 82 runs in 2022.

Adam Wainwright will get the start for the Americans. Ultimately, he is the veteran of the group and has the most experience out of all the players on the squad. Can he pull off another great performance?

The USA will cover the spread if their hitters can strike early and often. Then, their pitching must hold the fort.

Final Great Britain-USA Prediction & Pick

The Americans have the talent and the experience. Conversely, the Brits are inexperienced. Expect the Americans to take advantage of this and score plenty of runs. Therefore, the USA will cover the spread and put this game away early with a barrage of runs.

Final USA-Mexico Prediction & Pick: USA: -8.5 (-120)