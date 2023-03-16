Chris graduated from the University of San Diego with a Communication Studies Degree. He spent his final year as the Sports Editor for the USDVista newspaper. He contributes about the NFL, MLB, and NBA but follows most sports. Chris also covers the San Diego Loyal SC for East Village Times.

The quarterfinals are underway and Japan is coming off a huge win over Italy 9-3 to advance to the semifinals. Be sure to stay tuned to our World Baseball odds series for more on betting around the sport of baseball.

Shohei Ohtani and the Japanese National team are dominating this year’s World Baseball Classic. This squad has been teammates for many years dating back to their last run in 2017. The chemistry between them is there and is easily visible as even the fans are a part of their success.

Yu Darvish, Lars Nootbar, and Masataka Yoshida round out the MLB talent on the roster. They are loaded and every player in the lineup has contributed. They will face the winner of Puerto Rico and Mexico on Monday, March 20.

As of now, Japan is FanDuel’s favorite to win the 2023 Spring Classic.

Here are the World Baseball Classic odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

World Baseball Classic Odds: 2023 Winner Odds

Japan: +165

Unites States: +210

Venezuela: +550

Mexico: +700

Puerto Rico: +850

Cuba: +1100

World Baseball Classic Odds: 2023 Exact-Result Odds

Japan over Cuba: +460

Japan over USA: +470

Japan over Venezuela: +700

These are the odds FanDuel provides for Japan. All of these exact-result props have great value and if you have been paying attention to the WBC, then this is a no-brainer prop for you to consider.

At least seven starting players bat over .333 in Japan’s lineup with the king, Ohtani, batting .438. It’s unclear if he will pitch on Monday, but if he doesn’t then expect Yu Darvish to get the nod. Either way, they should advance to the final.