By Karl Rasmussen · 2 min read

France is looking to clinch a berth in the World Cup Final, set to face off with Morocco in the Semifinals on Wednesday. Ahead of the clash, Didier Deschamps made some eye-opening changes to France’s lineup amid reports of an illness at the French camp. Per French outlet l’equipe, Adrien Rabiot and Dayot Upamecano are not expected to feature for France on Wednesday, with Youssouf Fofana and Ibrahima Konate set to enter the Starting XI.

Per l’equipe, via EuroFoot on Twitter:

“Rabiot & Upamecano will not play vs Morocco. Youssouf Fofana & Konaté will start the semi-final tonight instead.”

Reports emerged on Tuesday that France’s squad was “struck by illness” which could impact some players’ availability for Wednesday’s tilt. It’s unclear if the absence of Rabiot and Upamecano is related to that reported outbreak, but it was indicated that Rabiot was “unwell” and Upamecano was dealing with a “sore throat.”

With the duo unavailable on Wednesday, Deschamps is rolling with Monaco midfielder Fofana in replace of Rabiot, while Liverpool’s Konate will take over in the back line in place of Upamecano for the World Cup clash.

Fofana and Konate were both in France’s starting lineup during their 1-0 defeat against Tunisia. Otherwise, the pair have each made appearances as substitutes but did not feature during the win over England in the quarterfinals.

France is still considered a big favorite to deliver a win against Morocco in the quarterfinals and set up a matchup of Lionel Messi vs. Kylian Mbappe in the World Cup Final. Morocco has been on a miracle run, however, so France will need its replacement players to be up to scratch.