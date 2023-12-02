An Oakland-based custom shoe designer, has created a Nike SB Dunk Low colorway dubbed "What the Messi" that pays homage to his World Cup win.

Lionel Messi’s footballing career is one for the ages, filled with countless accolades, records, and a legacy that has captivated fans worldwide. Now, the World Cup winner’s incredible journey is immortalized in a pair of sneakers that perfectly capture the essence of his greatness. Stepwise, a Buenos Aires-born, Oakland-based custom shoe designer, has created a Nike SB Dunk Low colorway dubbed “What the Messi” as a stunning tribute to the Argentine icon’s illustrious career.

The sneakers are not just a fashion statement; they are a meticulously crafted work of art, with every detail meticulously planned to represent a significant chapter in Messi’s remarkable story. From his early days at Newell’s Old Boys to his global stardom with FC Barcelona, PSG, and Inter Miami to his World Cup shoes in Argentina, each shoe element pays homage to Messi’s remarkable impact on the sport.

The design’s inspiration is drawn from the World Cup winner’s various jerseys throughout his career, each representing a distinct phase of his footballing odyssey. The FC Barcelona colors evoke memories of his breathtaking performances at the Camp Nou, while the PSG and Inter Miami accents reflect his continued dominance on the international stage.

Even Messi’s early years at Newell’s Old Boys, the club where his passion for football first ignited, are not forgotten. A retro jersey tribute is subtly incorporated into the design, reminding us of the humble beginnings of a global icon.

And, of course, no tribute to Messi would be complete without a nod to his crowning achievement: the 2022 World Cup victory. The sneakers proudly feature the 2022 World Cup home kit and a “FIFA World Champions 2022” patch on the right insole, a testament to Messi’s leadership and resilience in leading Argentina to glory.

The left insole complements the right, showcasing Messi’s current Inter Miami colors and jersey number, further solidifying the connection between the sneakers and the player’s current endeavors.

The “What the Messi” Nike SB Dunk Low sneakers inspired by his World Cup journey are more than just shoes; they embody Lionel Messi’s exceptional talent, unwavering determination, and enduring legacy. They are a must-have for any Messi fan as a reminder of the player’s remarkable achievements and indelible mark on the football world.

While the official release date has not yet been announced, StepKicks has advised fans to stay tuned to their Twitter and Instagram accounts for the latest updates on pre-order availability. When the sneakers finally hit the market, they will become a coveted collector’s item, a testament to the enduring legacy of Lionel Messi.