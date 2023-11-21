As Brazil prepares to face Argentina in the World Cup qualifier, Marquinhos has issued a warning – they can't expect to stop Lionel Messi

As Brazil prepares to face old rivals Argentina in a crucial World Cup qualifier at the Maracana, defender Marquinhos has issued a stark warning – they can't expect to stop Lionel Messi, reported by GOAL. The clash in Rio de Janeiro on Tuesday holds significant importance as both teams vie for valuable qualification points on the road to the 2026 World Cup, set to take place in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

Messi, the eight-time Ballon d'Or winner, continues to be a key figure for Argentina, boasting an impressive record of 179 caps and 106 goals for his country. While uncertainties loom regarding the extension of his international career, Messi remains a formidable force, and Brazil is well aware of the challenges he poses.

Marquinhos, who shared the pitch with Messi during their time at Paris Saint-Germain before Messi's move to Inter Miami, recognizes the Argentine's exceptional abilities. In a press statement, Marquinhos emphasized Messi's genius and unique qualities, acknowledging that attempting to entirely stop him might be an unrealistic goal. Instead, the focus for Brazil's defenders is on limiting Messi's impact on the game.

“Messi is a genius and a special player, and despite his age, he will always do great things,” said Marquinhos. He highlighted the positive experience of playing alongside Messi at PSG but emphasized the shift to viewing him as an opponent. The Brazilian defender urged his colleagues to be cautious, understanding that much of Argentina's gameplay revolves around Messi's brilliance.

As Brazil approaches the match without key players like Neymar and Vinicius Junior due to injuries, securing a victory against Lionel Messi's Argentina becomes even more crucial. Currently sitting fifth in the CONMEBOL qualification table with seven points from five games, Brazil is eager to navigate the challenges posed by Messi and secure a vital win on home turf. The clash promises a thrilling encounter between two football powerhouses with a history of intense rivalry.