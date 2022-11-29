Published November 29, 2022

By Joey Mistretta · 2 min read

USA took an early 1-0 lead over Iran in their World Cup match after Christian Pulisic laid it all on the line to find the back of the net. The USMNT came close to taking a 2-0 lead before Tim Weah was narrowly ruled offsides. The call drew plenty of reactions from fans on Twitter.

This close to a 2nd for USA pic.twitter.com/Wwb1UZxajj — Stu Holden (@stuholden) November 29, 2022

“So we’re up 2-0 if No. 19 was Iranian Kyle Lowry,” Tom Haberstroh wrote on Twitter.

“THE OFFSIDE CALL ON WEAH’S GOAL OMFG,” USMNT Only wrote on Twitter.

“You’re gonna tell me a World Cup computer can tell if someone is offsides in 10 seconds but it takes SEC refs 30 minutes to determine literally anything. I’m really questioning what the world’s greatest sport is now,” Matt Mitchell shared.

“Tim Weah’s 2nd Goal Not Counting Is Everything That’s Wrong With Soccer’s Dumba*s Offsides Rule,” Barstool Sports wrote.

Brett Hanfling said, “Tim Weah’s arm was offside on that goal. A pretty stupid rule, should be where the feet are.”

The controversial World Cup call drew strong takes from fans as well.

“This shouldn’t count as ‘behind the last defender’ and I live by that. Offsides is called too strictly,” A fan commented.

“Weah’s offside goal in USA vs Iran. They literally making sh*t up at this point. They’re choosing different frames or something this is ridiculous,” another fan wrote.

The USMNT needs to win this World Cup match. Iran leads USA by 1 point, but the USMNT can even things up with a victory. Christian Pulisic, Tim Weah, and the USMNT will look to get the job done despite the offsides call.