Published November 29, 2022

By Karl Rasmussen · 2 min read

The USMNT have taken a 1-0 lead over Iran at the 2022 World Cup courtesy of a sensational team goal that was capped off by Christian Pulisic. The electric goal put the United States in position to advance to the knockout stages of the tournament, but it came at a cost as Pulisic came out of the play worse for the wear. After putting the ball past Iran’s goalkeeper, Pulisic remained on the ground in pain, picking up an injury on the play. Have a look at the sensational goal from Pulisic, who put his body on the line for his country.

NOTHING WAS STOPPING PULISIC FROM SCORING 😤 Take another look at his first-ever FIFA World Cup goal for the @USMNT 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/s6tKehRLg2 — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) November 29, 2022

It was the first-ever goal for Pulisic, who finished off the pass from Dest tidily before a harsh collision with the Iran goalkeeper. He remained down for quite a while after the play but eventually got to his feet and later returned to the pitch to give it another go.

The United States needs a win against Iran in order to reach the knockout stages, and the finish from Pulisic has them in a position to achieve that. It came at a cost, however, as the collision with the goalkeeper left the USMNT star shaken up.

After scoring just one goal in the entire tournament through their first two games, the USMNT came up clutch with a critical goal against Iran on Tuesday, and are 45 minutes away from reaching the knockout stages if they can protect the lead Christian Pulisic snatched for them.

The next 45 minutes will be crucial, as an offsides call narrowly took away a Tim Weah goal for the USMNT in the closing moments of the first half.