Real Madrid's Vinicius Jr faces an uncertain future ahead of Brazil's World Cup qualifier against Argentina and Lionel Messi

Real Madrid‘s Vinicius Junior faces an uncertain future ahead of Brazil's highly anticipated World Cup qualifier against Argentina after sustaining a thigh injury during the defeat to Colombia, reported by GOAL. Despite contributing to Brazil's early lead with an assist for Gabriel Martinelli's goal, Vinicius was forced to leave the field before the half-hour mark, casting doubt on his availability for the upcoming clash against arch-rivals Argentina.

The 23-year-old forward has been grappling with recurring muscular issues in the thigh region this season, raising concerns about his fitness for the crucial match. Real Madrid, his club side, is closely monitoring developments, and it appears unlikely that Vinicius will feature against Argentina on Tuesday.

Vinicius Jr. provided insight into his injury, stating, “Same injury as last time, I had a bump and felt it a little later. Tomorrow I'm going to do tests and see how it goes. I think it's difficult (playing against Argentina) from what the doctors said. We're going to try everything.”

The setback occurred as Liverpool's Luis Diaz scored twice, leading Colombia to a remarkable 2-1 victory over Brazil. With Brazil now occupying the fifth spot in the CONMEBOL World Cup qualification table, having secured only seven points from five games, the potential absence of Vinicius Jr poses an additional challenge as they prepare to face the formidable Lionel Messi-led Argentina. The outcome of Vinicius's fitness tests will play a pivotal role in determining his availability for this crucial encounter, leaving Brazilian fans on edge as they hope for positive news regarding the talented forward's condition.