It’s a battle between two world powers as England faces the United States of America in the second group-stage matchup. It’s time to continue our World Cup odds series with an England-USA prediction and pick.

England destroyed Iran 6-2 in the opener. First, Jude Bellingham swung a penalty kick into the back of the net in the 35th minute to put England on the board. The scoring continued when Bukayo Saka connected on a volley through a crowded area and into the top corner for the second goal. Then, Rasheem Sterling fired it past goalie Hossein Hosseini as time expired in the first half. Saka struck again in the second pass after cutting inside, receiving a pass, and flinging it toward the goalkeeper, deflecting it off his hands and into the net. Later, it was 4-1 England in the 71st minute when Marcus Rashford joined the scoring party by spinning it past the goalkeeper and into the net. Jack Grealish finished the scoring to give England its sixth goal.

England had 13 shots on goal while allowing eight. Additionally, they connected on seven shots on target while allowing three. The English converted 90 percent of its passes. Also, they held a 78 percent possession rate. England had eight corner-kick opportunities and only two offside calls. Moreover, they played clean, not committing a single yellow-card infraction.

The USA drew a 1-1 tie with Wales. Ultimately, Timothy Weah scored their line goal. The Americans had a chance to win this matchup. Unfortunately, they allowed a goal on a penalty kick.

The Americans converted six shots on goal while allowing seven. However, they only had one shot on target while allowing three. The USA converted 87 percent of its passes while allowing Wales to convert 76. Also, they held a possession rate of 59 percent. The tackle rate went well, as the Americans converted 86 percent. However, they committed four yellow cards. Kellyn Acosta, Tim Rean, Sergino Dest, and Weston Mckennie all committed an infraction and must compose themselves as the group stage continues.

Why England Will Beat the USA

The English have the firepower, experience, and ability to take down the Americans. Moreover, they have bonafide stars that can strike at any given moment.

Harry Kane had two assists through 76 minutes while connecting on 13 passes. Meanwhile, Rashford had a goal with 18 successful passes. Callum Wilson contributed an assist. Likewise, Declan Rice did a brilliant job of setting up his teammates with 95 successful passes. Bellingham also had 96 passes to go with his goal. Additionally, Sterling had a goal and an assist with 29 passes. Saka scored twice while nailing 28 passes.

The defense even had some points. Significantly, Luke Shaw and Harry Maguire each had an assist. They also did a great job of defending in front of their goalkeeper. Ultimately, it made life easier for Jordan Pickford, who allowed two goals but made a save. Pickford will have to play better against the Americans, but he has some defense in front that can prevent most shots from getting through.

England will beat the USA if they can continue the attacking momentum from their opening match. Additionally, they cannot allow the young and upstart Americans to get anything through.

Why USA Will Beat England

The USA is the heavy underdog. Thus, they must pull out all the stops to have a chance against the mighty English squad. Christian Pulisie had an assist with 38 passes. Likewise, his passing abilities allowed Weah to score a goal. Josh Sargent played 74 minutes and took two shots.

Meanwhile, the midfielders did well. Tyler Adams had 69 successful passes, while Mckennie added 33. Ultimately, they have their hands full against a brutal English midfield.

The defense will be the key for the Americans. Ultimately, it could be the difference between advancing or going home. Walker Zimmerman played terrific in the opener with six clears. Also, Ream had three clears. Goalkeeper Matt Turner made two saves and played a decent game. However, he must have the game of his life to beat the English.

The USA will beat England if they can attack early. Additionally, they must prevent Kane from scoring and clamp down on Sterling. The

Final England-USA Prediction & Pick

The English have so many talented players that it would be nearly impossible to beat them. Consequently, this will be a long game for the Americans. Expect the English to continue the attack while the Americans struggle to hang on. Ultimately, this game feels like a 3-0 England win, with two goals coming late.

