Published November 19, 2022

By RB Hayek · 4 min read

The 2022 Fifa World Cup will kick off with the hosts Qatar taking on Ecuador in a Group A clash. It’s time for the 2022 Fifa World Cup, and ClutchPoints has you covered in our World Cup odds series with a Qatar-Ecuador prediction and pick.

It’s the event that billions of people look forward to. The 2022 Fifa World Cup is here! Now, over half the world will watch as multiple countries vie to unseat France as the new world champions. Qatar is hosting this year’s World Cup and will kick off the spectacle against Ecuador. Ultimately, it is the first appearance of Qatar in any World Cup event. They look forward to making a splash in the worldwide event. Additionally, Qatar is looking to avoid becoming the second ho9st team to not make it out of the group stage.

Ecuador finds itself in a situation that could benefit them. Moreover, they get a chance to knock off the hosts early. Ecuador is attempting to make some waves in the World Cup tournament. Significantly, it will be their fourth appearance in the tournament. They are back in the World Cup after failing to qualify in 2018. Also, they will attempt to replicate their performance from the 2006 World Cup, where they made it to the Round of 16, narrowly losing to England.

Qatar and Ecuador have played three times in their history. Substantially, these two held an international friendly in 2018, with Qatar prevailing 4-3. The only other matchups between the two squads occurred in 1996.

Here are the Qatar-Ecuador World Cup odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

World Cup Odds: Qatar-Ecuador Odds

Qatar: +230

Ecuador: +210

Draw: +135

Over 2.5 Goals: +168

Under 2.5 Goals: -205

Why Qatar Will Beat Ecuador

Qatar is hosting the event. Thus, it might motivate them to get out of the group stage and make some waves in the tournament. Felix Sanchez has been the manager of Qatar since 2017 and hopes to guide his squad in the right direction. Additionally, he has a team that has few stars but some talent that can make an impact.

Winger Akram Afif is a player to watch. Significantly, he has excelled during his time with Qatar and Al Saad SC. Afif scored 14 goals and 17 assists during 18 club appearances with Al Saad SC. Now, he has an excellent opportunity to make a mark in the World Cup tournament. Afif helped spark Qatar to the 2019 AFC Asian Cup with 10 assists, which became a new tournament record.

Afif is an incredible talent. However, he needs help. Almoez Ali can become the spark that Qatar needs. Significantly, Ali scored nine goals in the 2019 Asian Cup, which is a tournament record. Can he step up and become the breakout player?

Qatar does not currently have the depth that other countries do. Someone must step up to take the pressure off Afif or Ali. Who will step up to fill that role? The Qatar defense must clamp down on Portugal and prevent them from running all over the field.

Qatar will cover the spread by playing methodically on the field and allowing their stars to shine. Likewise, they will have the motivation to start the World Cup with a win.

Why Ecuador Will Beat Qatar

Ecuador has a solid squad looking to start the World Cup with a bang. Ultimately, they rely on tough defense and styling play. Ecuador allowed 19 goals in the CONMEBOL qualifying rounds, which was the third lowest. Moreover, they made things difficult for opponents throughout the matches.

Gustavo Alfaro is at the helm as the manager of the Ecuadorian squad. Unfortunately, he will not have the services of Jodo Rojas, who tore his ACL. But Alfaro does have defender Robert Arboleda and midfielder Ayrton Preciado to lead the squad. Additionally, Michael Estrada is a force on the field. He produced six goals in the qualifying rounds.

Ecuador is proficient at counter-attacking and defense. Significantly, they play extremely tight defense and will not allow Qatar to maneuver easily. Midfielder Moises Caicedo will be one of the young stars to watch. Moreover, he is making his World Cup debut.

Ecuador will cover the spread because they have more experience and play stifling defense. Additionally, they have the motivation to make a splash after not qualifying in 2018.

Final Qatar-Ecuador Prediction & Pick

No one expects either team to do anything in the World Cup. Consequently, Ecuador is the team that can produce the most significant upset only if they can handle the hosts in the opening match. Qatar may have the home field, but Ecuador has the talent to get the job done and gain those pivotal points in the group stage.

Ecuador: +210