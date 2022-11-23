Published November 23, 2022

By RB Hayek · 4 min read

The World Cup Group stage continues as Switzerland faces off with Cameroon at Al Janoub Stadium in Al Wakrah, Qatar. It’s time to continue our World Cup odds series and deliver a Switzerland-Cameroon prediction and pick.

It is a Group G battle with two teams looking to make a mark. Switzerland enters the 2022 FIFA World Cup with plenty of confidence. Ultimately, they are responsible for Italy not being in the World Cup. The Swiss and the Italians drew the same qualifying group and forced them to a draw, which helped level them before their defeat, therefore taking their place in the FUFA World Cup. Now, the Swiss plan to build on the momentum. They are coming off a quarterfinal run at the 2020 Euro Cup. Also, they have a brand new manager.

Vladimir Petkovic is gone, and Murat Yakin has been in his stead since August 2021. Amazingly, he helped lead the Swiss to take 18 of the possible 24 points in their qualifiers to place them ahead of the Italians. Switzerland must rebuild its momentum after losing in the warm-up match to Ghana.

It will be its 12th appearance in the World Cup for Switzerland. Previously, they fell in the Group Stage in 2018 but made it to the Round of 16 in 2014. The Swiss will hope to replicate that effort.

Cameroon has work to do, but they come in with the hopes of every country that enters this tournament. However, they have stumbled and bumbled recently, losing four of its five games. Can they recover and give the Swiss a fight? Their last victory came over the 141st-ranked Burundi. Additionally, Cameroon is the fourth lowest-ranked country in the 2022 FIFA World Cup. They rank 28 spots below the Swiss. It is safe to say they are heavy underdogs.

Cameroon has seven appearances in the World Cup. Conversely, they are back after failing to qualify for the 2014 tournament. Cameroon has fallen in the group stage repeatedly. Significantly, their last appearance in the Round of 16 came in 1990. Is this the year that changes?

Here are the Switzerland-Cameroon World Cup odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

World Cup Odds: Switzerland-Cameroon Odds

Switzerland: -135

Cameroon: +430

Draw: +250

Over 2.5 Goals: +126

Under 2.5 Goals: -154

Why Switzerland Will Beat Cameroon

The Swiss are the favorites and should win. However, things do not always go according to plan, as we learned with Argentina’s defeat to Saudi Arabia. Yakin must ensure his players are ready. Also, he must have the correct formation and the proper execution. Breel Embolo and captain Granit Xhaka will be the players to watch. Additionally, Yann Sommer might play a pivotal role in this tournament.

Embolo has done reasonably well for himself. Ultimately, he scored seven goals and two assists over 15 Ligue 1 matches. Embolo also added a goal and two assists throughout six Europa League matches. However, he shined in the World Cup qualifiers, finishing with three goals and three assists over six games. Xhaka is in his prime. Significantly, he scored three goals and produced three assists over 14 matches in the English Premier League. Xhaka also has experience in the World Cup. Substantially, he has produced a goal in the 2018 World Cup and the 2014 World Cup. These two are the best but can use the help. Moreover, can Sommer be the third piece the Swiss need?

Switzerland will cover the spread if they can find ways to attack early and take the spirit out of Cameroon. Also, they must execute their plan and move the ball fluidly.

Why Cameroon Will Beat Switzerland

Cameroon is not the team anyone expects to win. However, stranger things have happened, and they would like to replicate what Saudi Arabia did. They have some players to watch that could take charge of this match. However, are they good enough to carry them past the Swiss?

Karl Toko Ekambi is the best player to look out for. Significantly, he produced four goals and one assist over 15 Ligue 1 matches. Ekambi played well in the World Cup qualifiers, delivering three goals over eight matches. Additionally, he thrived during the Africa Cup of Nations, adding five goals in seven matches. Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting is also a force on the field. Mainly, he scored six goals with two assists through 10 matches in Bundesliga. Choupo-Moting also capitalized with three goals through six World Cup qualifiers.

Andre Onana might be the piece that keeps Cameroon together. Likewise, his goalkeeping has helped them get to this stage, and Cameroon might need more of his heroics.

Cameroon will defeat Switzerland if Ekambi and Choupo-Moting can drive the ball into Swiss territory and make waves. Additionally, Onana must make saves and not let the Swiss fool him.

Final Switzerland-Cameroon Prediction & Pick

The Swiss have the more experienced team. Moreover, they have the skills and the attributes to take this one. Cameroon might hang around, but Switzerland will pull it off.

Final Swizterland-Cameroon Prediction & Pick: Switzerland: -135