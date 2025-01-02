We've got all the active World of Stands Codes to help you receive some great in-game items. The hit Roblox game allows players to redeem codes and earn some useful items. However, not everyone knows about the codes, or how to redeem them. Therefore, we created a list of all World of Stands Codes for your convenience.

All Active World of Stands Codes

Overall, the active codes for World of Stands in Roblox includes:

ACTIVE:

CODE Reward WINTER24 Arrows + Roka (Must be Level 25) WHITESNAKE Arrows + Roka (Must be Level 25) FESTIVE Arrows + Roka (Must be Level 25) 262K Arrows + Roka (Must be Level 25) ARENA Arrows + Roka (Must be Level 10) EMERALD Arrows + Roka (Must be Level 25) SPOOKY2024 Arrows + Roka (Must be Level 10) 251K Arrows + Roka (Must be Level 15) SOSORRY Arrows + Roka (Must be Level 10)

EGYPT Arrows + Roka (Must be Level 10) PART3 Arrows + Roka (Must be Level 30) SUNSHINE Arrows + Roka (Must be Level 20) 235K Arrows + Roka (Must be Level 20) SUMMER24 Arrows + Roka (Must be Level 10) RANKED Arrows + Roka (Must be Level 30) CHARIOT Arrows + Roka (Must be Level 15) 228K Arrows + Roka (Must be Level 15) EASTER24 Arrows + Roka (Must be Level 15)

How to Redeem World of Stands Codes

In order to redeem codes in World of Stands:

Open Roblox and enter World of Stands

Click the menu button located on the bottom-right corner of your screen

Select “Settings”

Enter your code into the empty text box

Press Redeem and receive your reward

Overall, the process of redeeming codes in World of Stands is simple, but certain rewards can only be unlocked at certain levels. Therefore, make sure to look at the level requirements before attempting to redeem a code.

When you do reach the appropriate level, enter the menu and select settings. Here, you should an empty text box, which you can click on to type in your code. When it's all said and done, just press redeem in order to earn your rewards. At the time of writing, most rewards seem to offer Arrows and Roka to the player.

Arrows allow the player to unlock new Stand abilities to improve their character. There game features different arrow rarities, representing the value and power of the Stands. Roka (based on the Locacaca from Part 8 of Jojo's Bizarre Adventure), are a consumable item which allow a player to remove or get rid of their current Stand. They can be pretty hard to find, so hold onto them when you do earn them.

And that's everything you need to know about the active World of Stands Codes. We hope you receive some sweet rewards that make your experience better. Expect more codes on the horizon as this hit Roblox game increases in popularity. And if your code did not work, re-check and make sure it did not expire.

World of Stands is based on the hit Jojo's Bizarre Adenture, created by Manga Artist Hirohiko Araki. The series is broken into several parts, has been ongoing since 1987. However, the “Stand” abilities did not make their way into the series until the third part. Since then, Stands, their abilities, and even their name have become an iconic figure within the series. The series is currently on its ninth part, which may be its last.

