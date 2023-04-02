Dan Fappiano is a Connecticut based sports journalist and a graduate of both Tunxis Community College and Central Connecticut State University. Dan has spent time covering high school and professional sports in both the print and online medium. He hopes to see his beloved Chicago Bears win a Super Bowl someday.

After a standout WrestleMania 39 Night 1, Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes are looking to close out Night 2 with an intense showdown. As Reigns prepares to put the Undisputed WWE Universial Championship on the line against Rhodes, the Tribal Chief had one last message for his competitor.

Reigns has been the Universal Champion for the past 945 days. He’s simultaneously held the WWE Championship for the past 364 days. Reigns has become the face of the WWE and one of the most prolific champions in history. It could all come to an end against Rhodes. But the Tribal Chief isn’t planning on dropping his belts or his prestige any time soon.

“Back against the wall. World is against us. I was born for this day,” Reigns tweeted.

Reigns and The Bloodline took a major loss on WrestleMania 39 Night 1 when the Usos dropped the Undisputed Tag Team Championships to Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn. After Zayn’s roller coaster of a ride with The Bloodline, he found his retribution. The storybook ending saw his best friend Owens standing by his.

However, that match certainly won’t please Roman Reigns. The ‘Head of the Table,’ will surely address the Usos’ loss. For now, Reigns will look to avenge them in his match against Rhodes.

By winning the Royal Rumble, Cody Rhodes had his choice of who to face at WrestleMania. He chose Reigns. Now, he’ll have an opportunity to knock The Bloodline down a peg and claim his spot atop the WWE.

Rhodes might have the momentum on his side, but Reigns isn’t backing down. The Tribal Chief has been too good for too long to let the Usos’ loss derail him. In WrestleMania Night 2, Reigns will look to defeat Rhodes and prove why all must acknowledge him.