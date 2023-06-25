On June 22nd, 1998, Edge made his debut on Monday Night RAW when he took the ring against Jose Estrada Jr. and secured a win in roughly one minute via count out.

Now granted, this wasn't Edge's actual first match for The Fed, as he was doing work as enhancement talent all the way back in 1993 when he was wrestling under the moniker “Sexton Hardcastle” – watch a Sexton Hardcastle match here – but on that fateful night at the Frank Erwin Center in Austin, Texas – which actually took place a week prior but was broadcasted on the 22nd – the character fans would later know as the “Rated-R Superstar” made his debut and the WWE Universe, as they say, would never be the same.

So, with 25 years officially in the books, a few WWE legends decided to reach out to their fellow Hall of Famer to complement his decision to return to the ring after a neck injury forced him to retire and for having to share his passion for the sport with the young, ascending talent in the locker room.

“When you have a leader setting that kind of example from the top, that trickles down to everybody on that card, saying this 48-year-old guy came back from a broken neck that he was told he would never come back from and he’s putting on this level, we need to up our game as well,” Mick Foley said.

“He was the perfect combination of athlete and showman. He was the best all-around Superstar in the world, in my opinion, because he sunk his teeth into everything he did, including the matches, and he was so good in that ring.”

The Undertaker complemented Edge for his efforts too, lauding his fellow Hall of Famer for his passion before calling him one of the all-time greats.

“You see someone who, their whole career and everything was taken away from them. And then to be able to come back and still put the same amount of passion and energy into it and not just show up, I mean, you’d have to be inspired as a young talent. And if you were gonna model yourself on how you should conduct yourself, I think Edge is that guy,” Undertaker said.

“Edge was very brave in the sense of what he was willing to do, and I think he’s one of the all-time greats.”

In the end, Edge's career is more or less set. With his spot in the WWE Hall of Fame already secured, Edge is really just adding gravy to the top of his career poutine, with each appearance in the ring a small miracle considering how his rum almost ended. But where Edge can really shine is by helping the younger talents in the WWE locker room, with two female talents specifically shouting him out for his contributions to their careers too.

Natalya and Bianca Belair complement Edge of 25 years well wrestled.

Discussing Edge's impact on the WWE Universe further, two more stars decided to celebrate Edge's contributions to the industry over the past 20 years, including his fellow Canadian Natalya, who believes Edge will always have a place in the WWE Universe.

“The things that Edge has done for the industry over the last 25 years, his contributions are immense. He’s won over 30 championships in WWE, but he’s also somebody that really believes in giving back. I can’t stress to you the hours that this man has spent on the phone with me,” Natalya said.

“It’s funny, when he came back to WWE, he’s better now than he’s ever been, and that is a testament to his drive, his passion, his work ethic, his perseverance, and the fact that he got into the best shape of his life after breaking his neck. Just, again, a testament to how much he loves this business; he’s amazing.

“It’s like Hotel California, you can check out anytime you want, but you can never leave, and he embodies that. He always has a place here in WWE.”

Bianca Belair, too, wanted to discuss Edge's impact on the WWE Universe, with the former RAW Women's Champion recalling how she and the “Rated-R Superstar” will forever be connected due to their victories at the Royal Rumble.

“It’s so special to be able to share that special moment with Edge when he returned, and in the same year that he won the Royal Rumble, I won the Royal Rumble. So I feel like we get to share that together, and it was just really cool to be a part of that moment. And he was just an amazing when he returned as when he left. And it was just so special to share that moment with him, and I’m gonna carry that with me for the rest of my life,” Belair said.

“Congrats to Edge for an amazing 25 years.”

While Edge's in-ring efforts are fantastic, among the best of the best WWE has produced over the past 25 years bar none, his contributions behind the scenes will be what lives on for generations to come, as helping to lift up the future is the greatest contribution of all.