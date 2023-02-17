WWE 2K23 Showcase Mode will be hitting differently this year. We already know that John Cena will be the featured wrestler this year, so let’s take a look at how this year’s WWE 2K23 Showcase Mode will be different.

How WWE 2K23 Will Be Different

Visual Concepts used feedback from fans and John Cena’s “Never Give Up” Mantra as the foundation for this year’s Showcase Mode. John Cena serves as the “Big Boss”, and while he retells his career similar to any other Showcase Mode from the past, we instead focus on his losses instead of his wins. This just speaks volumes about Cena’s illustrious career, that he has had so many great matches that he can use this celebration of his career to put over other guys who he has fought with throughout his entire time with WWE. Thus, all matches featured in the Showcase Mode will be the biggest matches Cena lost, with the player taking control of Cena’s opponent that night. This emphasizes Cena’s “Never Give Up” Mantra that he’s still had a great career in spite of these losses.

The decision was done as Visual Concepts got feedback from players that they prefer to play as different wrestlers in Showcase Mode, instead of playing as different versions of John Cena for a dozen matches consecutively. So, will you be able to take on the Master of Thuganomics at different points in his career?

Alternate Wrestler Versions in WWE 2K23

Just like in previous years, the Showcase Mode features alternate versions of wrestlers based on their appearances in the matches in this game mode added to the game’s roster. For the WWE 2K23 Showcase Mode, the different alternate versions present in the game are:

SummerSlam ’06 Edge

Night of Champions ’08 Triple H

SummerSlam ’03 Brock Lesnar

WrestleMania 34 Undertaker

Vengeance ’03 Undertaker

SummerSlam ’06 John Cena

SummerSlam ’08 John Cena

SummerSlam ’16 John Cena

WrestleMania 34 John Cena

These alternate versions will be unlocked in the game as soon as you complete that match in Showcase Mode. The complete match list can be found below.

WWE 2K23 Showcase Mode Match List

Here is the complete WWE 2K23 Showcase Mode Match List:

SmackDown (2002) vs. Kurt Angle : Angle gloats about beating everybody, issues an open challenge. A young unknown named John Cena answers the challenge, looking to make a great first impression with the WWE Universe.

: Angle gloats about beating everybody, issues an open challenge. A young unknown named John Cena answers the challenge, looking to make a great first impression with the WWE Universe. SummerSlam (2008) vs. Batista : It’s a modern version of Hulk Hogan vs. The Ultimate Warrior as two of WWE’s most powerful forces collide at SummerSlam! The two drew parallels constantly, with both winning their first World Championships at WrestleMania 21. Three years later, they look to find out who the better man truly is.

: It’s a modern version of Hulk Hogan vs. The Ultimate Warrior as two of WWE’s most powerful forces collide at SummerSlam! The two drew parallels constantly, with both winning their first World Championships at WrestleMania 21. Three years later, they look to find out who the better man truly is. SummerSlam (2006) vs. Edge : Edge has done everything he can to hold onto the title in nefarious ways. At SummerSlam, if he’s disqualified, he loses the WWE Championship! A rivalry that has raged for seven months continues as Edge looks to prove he’s got the inside track to defeating Cena.

: Edge has done everything he can to hold onto the title in nefarious ways. At SummerSlam, if he’s disqualified, he loses the WWE Championship! A rivalry that has raged for seven months continues as Edge looks to prove he’s got the inside track to defeating Cena. New Year’s Revolution (2006) vs. Edge : The historic first-ever cash-in of the Money in the Bank briefcase. An exhausted John Cena is forced into defending his WWE Championship immediately after surviving the Elimination Chamber.

: The historic first-ever cash-in of the Money in the Bank briefcase. An exhausted John Cena is forced into defending his WWE Championship immediately after surviving the Elimination Chamber. Night of Champions (2008) vs. Triple H : Cena made Triple H tap out at WrestleMania 22 to show he was on the level of The Game. At Night of Champions, Triple H looks to prove he can correct the mistakes he made and get his victory back over Cena, while defending his WWE Championship at the same time.

: Cena made Triple H tap out at WrestleMania 22 to show he was on the level of The Game. At Night of Champions, Triple H looks to prove he can correct the mistakes he made and get his victory back over Cena, while defending his WWE Championship at the same time WrestleMania 34 vs Undertaker : Without a match for WrestleMania 34, Cena calls out The Undertaker. Undertaker goes weeks without answering, leading many to wonder if he’ll even show up for WrestleMania!

: Without a match for WrestleMania 34, Cena calls out The Undertaker. Undertaker goes weeks without answering, leading many to wonder if he’ll even show up for WrestleMania! ECW One Night Stand (2006) vs. Rob Van Dam : RVD looks to Cash In the Money in the Bank briefcase with an incredible home-ring advantage. RVD promised to rename the WWE Title into the ECW Title if he was victorious, could Cena protect WWE from the extreme circumstances?

The Showcase will not be played in chronological order, and players will earn rewards like new Arenas and Championships by completing different objectives that they can do during the matches.

As we get closer to the release date of WWE 2K23, we’re going to be covering more and more WWE 2K23 news, rumors, leaks, and updates. For everything else about gaming and esports, stick with ClutchPoints Gaming.