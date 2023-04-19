Franz has been writing about esports and video games for a decade and has been with ClutchPoints since 2020. He also has a background in esports events project management. On his free time, he also makes video game and pop culture-related content as Neutral Gaming.

WWE 2K23 DLC Steiner Row Pack, the first of five, has finally arrived. Ushering in the first-time arrival of the Steiner Brothers and the stable Hit Row in a WWE 2K video game, here is all of the information you need to know about the WWE 2K23 DLC Steiner Row Pack, including its release date, price, and details.

WWE 2K23 DLC Steiner Row Pack Release Date: April 19, 2023

WWE 2K23 DLC Steiner Row Pack arrived on all consoles the game is available on April 19, 2023, shortly after the release of the game’s 1.08 update.

This new DLC adds four new playable characters and a fifth character that is only selectable as a manager. These are:

Rick Steiner – 90 OVR, Technician, Heavyweight Scott Steiner – 91 OVR, Powerhouse, Heavyweight Ashante “Thee” Adonis – 75 OVR, High Flyer, Light Heavyweight Top Dolla – 74 OVR, Powerhouse, Super Heavyweight B-Fab (Manager) – 66 OVR

The Steiner Brothers are one of the classic tag teams from the 90s, and it’s great to finally see them appear in a WWE game. There was a time when it seemed impossible that the two would ever feature in any WWE material, given Scott’s shaky history with the company, but with the rise of Bronn Breaker, Rick’s son, in NXT, as well as the brothers’ induction to the WWE Hall of Fame, everything has seemed to have been patched up.

Meanwhile, Hit Row has been with WWE for a while now but didn’t feature in WWE 2K22, making this game their first appearance in a WWE game. WWE 2K22 instead had the group’s former leader, Isaiah “Swerve” Scott, who goes by Scott Strickland in AEW. With Swerve now out of the company, it’s now just the remnants of the Hit Row squad that made it to the WWE 2K23 roster.

There will be four more DLC coming in the next few months, adding another 20 playable wrestlers in the game. For a full list of available playable wrestlers in WWE 2K23, check out our article on the WWE 2K23 roster. All five DLCs are included in the game’s more premium versions, or as part of the $39.99 Season Pass, which will net players a wrestler for $1.6 each. Players can also opt to purchase the DLC packs individually, like the Steiner Row Pack, for $9.99 each, or roughly $2 per wrestler. Getting the Season Pass essentially gets you one free DLC pack, but in the case you’re fine with not getting at least two of the DLC packs and aren’t that interested in the bonuses that come with the Season Pass like the accelerators, then purchasing individual DLC packs would be the much smarter choice.

WWE 2K22 was released on March 17, 2023, for the PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and the Xbox Series X. The game scored a 9/10 in our review.