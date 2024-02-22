Tegan Nox returns in WWE 2K24 after missing one year when she was out of the roster for the short while Papa H was not in charge. Now that the Shiniest Wizard is back, let's take a look at Tegan Nox's WWE 2K24 ratings.
She’s got the shiniest wizard in @WWE, but is that gonna boost @TeganNoxWWE’s @2k @WWEgames rating? pic.twitter.com/gz27cKiVun
— UpUpDownDown (@UpUpDwnDwn) February 22, 2024
Tegan Nox gets a 77 OVR rating, which isn't so bad with all things considered. She had a 79 OVR rating back in WWE 2K22, so this is definitely a downgrade, but it's also true that Nox was used more prominently on TV back then than to now. Her countless injuries that have derailed her career will always plague her, as she has become too unreliable to bank on for Creative.
Nevertheless, Tegan Nox has another chance to shine, this time tagging along with Natalya, a great tag partner and mentor who could just give her the boost she needs to achieve the next step in her career. It might take a while before Tegan gets a shot for any kind of title, but we're surely looking at her progress intently.
Sadly, this means Tegan might be overlooked by players when they take on WWE 2K24. That's a shame given how well she pulls off the Shining Wizard move, which was also very nice to execute and feels great to use back in WWE 2K22.
As for her partner Natalya, we don't have her ratings yet but we've already confirmed that she's part of the WWE 2K24 roster. We'll keep you updated as soon as we receive that news piece.