After a year of anticipation, WrestleMania 40 is officially halfway over, with seven of the 13 scheduled matches officially in the books and six more set to follow them in the not-too-distant future to follow them up.
From Rhea Ripley retaining her Woman's World Championship against a sick Becky Lynch before the sun went down, to Triple H splitting up the Tag Team Titles across RAW and SmackDown moving forward, to Gunther's reign with the IC Title being ended at 666 days by Sami Zayn, and the biggest – read: longest – match of them all, The Rock's return match with Roman Reigns in a win over Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins, over 70,000 WWE fans were treated to a little something for everyone, with even more fun to follow on Night 2.
So, without further ado, here are six bold predictions to close out WrestleMania 40.
6. LA Knight beats AJ Styles but finds a new post-WrestleMania foe
After failing to earn a match at WrestleMania 39 last year in Los Angeles, LA Knight is scheduled for a big-time grudge match against AJ Styles and now that all of the brawling around the world is behind them, the duo can finally get down to the task at hand: ending this feud once and for all.
… or will it? Should LA Knight win his WrestleMania 40 debut? Yes, but considering Bullet Club OG Tama Tonga is reportedly a member of WWE, why not debut him at the “Showcase of the Immortals” as Styles' ally instead of as a member of The Bloodline in order to add even more drama to the singles and tag team division moving forward? It can kill two birds with one stone and make sure the duo can go their separate ways in a meaningful way.
5. The Pride finally go over The Final Testament at WrestleMania 40
Bobby Lashley and The Pride, The Street Profits, and B-Fab have consistently been bothered by The Final Testament, with Karrion Kross making it his mission to dominate the former WWE Champion and his faction at every turn they take.
At WrestleMania 40, Lashley and company get their revenge in a Philly Street Fight for good measure.
That's right, in the home of extreme, for the second-straight night, WWE is giving fans another subtle tribute to ECW, and much like the Ladder match on Night 1, it should be a simple way to keep the energy going and give the babyfaces some push moving forward.
4. Kevin Owens joins Sami Zayn in the Championship circle
On Night 1 of WrestleMania 40, Kevin Owens gave Sami Zayn his vote of confidence before going out to end Gunther's Intercontinental Championship reign at 666 days.
On Night 2 of WrestleMania 40, Zayn should return the favor and push his best pal to his own massive win for a mid-card title, defeating Logan Paul and Randy Orton to become the United States Champion for the fourth time in his professional wrestling career. While Paul remains very popular with his core audience, SummerSlam is coming to Ohio in a few months, and it makes sense to give him a shot at the big belt at Cleveland Browns Stadium.
Sami Zayn & Kevin Owens. Brothers 4 Ever 🥹 pic.twitter.com/r7ehpuWdjb
— Dark Puroresu Flowsion (@PuroresuFlow) April 7, 2024
3. IYO SKY beats Bayley to set up a feud with the Big 3
On paper, this should be Bayley's match to win, but if that happens, who does she feud with? Tiffany Stratton? If Night 1 proved anything, it's that the Big 3, Jade Cargill, Bianca Belair, and Naomi, might have something, and to properly capitalize on that, they should continue to feud with Damage CTRL until one of the three women win the WWE Women's Championship.
Anti-climactic? Maybe so, but book it nonetheless, Triple H.
2. Drew McIntyre finally becomes the World Heavyweight Champion
After watching Seth Rollins get his knees absolutely trashed by Roman Reigns and The Rock in the main event of Night 1, Drew McIntyre said it best on social media: WrestleMania will be the easiest payday of my life.
#WrestleMania will be the easiest payday of my life. pic.twitter.com/pbQJ2yIuOs
— Drew (@DMcIntyreWWE) April 7, 2024
1. Dustin Rhodes, not MJF, helps Cody Rhodes finish his story
Heading into WrestleMania 40, there has been a small but vocal segment of the WWE Universe who believes that MJF is going to make his debut at the “Showcase of the Immortals.”
Would that be cool? Yes, but frankly, MJF doesn't seem like the logical AEW star to come over to help – or hurt – Rhodes in the pursuit of finishing his story but instead, it should be Dustin Rhodes, the former Goldust who helped to put AEW on the map with his brother versus brother match before Dynamite officially hit the air.
Would Tony Khan shoot the idea down? Maybe. Would Triple H shoot down the idea? Maybe as well. But if the two companies can come together for a very important match in professional wrestling history, it could create an all-time pop for one of the more unsung wrestlers of his generation, and he helps to support his baby brother as he wins the big one.
Now……Finish The Story!!
— Dustin Rhodes (@dustinrhodes) April 6, 2024