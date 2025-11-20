A major update has emerged on Charlotte Flair's status for the upcoming WWE Survivor Series: WarGames. For weeks now, ‘The Queen' has displayed tension and refused to be on the same team with Rhea Ripley for WarGames on Nov. 29. Despite her relationship with Alexa Bliss, Flair has denied tagging along with Ripley based on their past animosity. However, yesterday, during Alexa Bliss' interview with ESPN, she dropped a positive update on Flair's status for the PLE.

Bliss said, “I believe, yes, she will be 100% by my side, but she has made it very clear that she is only doing it for me and our friendship, because she still has some trust issues with Rhea Ripley, which hopefully we can get settled before WarGames actually starts.”

Despite Bliss confirming words, Charlotte Flair has not yet officially addressed the inclusion. With nearly a week left for the PLE, fans expect Flair's status to be cleared soon.

While the men’s team lineups were completed this week, questions remain about spots on the women's team. Following Flair's confirmation, the women's WarGames match could include Alexa Bliss, Charlotte Flair, IYO SKY, Rhea Ripley, TBA vs. Nia Jax, Lash Legend, Kabuki Warriors, TBA. With two spots remaining, fans expect them to be filled by AJ Lee and Becky Lynch, respectively.

Charlotte Flair amongst one of Paul Heyman's potential female clients

Article Continues Below

Last year, Paul Heyman appeared for an interview with Forbes, where he named five of his potential female clients. Heyman's career has largely involved managing men, several of whom became main-event stars as ‘Paul Heyman Guys.'

Naming Charlotte Flair as one of his choices, Heyman claimed, “Well, I think if you look at the female roster in WWE right now, there is a roster filled with women who have the potential to be multi-time WrestleMania main-eventers. Anybody who doesn't think that Rhea Ripley is going to be a top, if not the top star in WWE, is not paying attention. Look at Jade Cargill, who exceeded all expectations in the Women's Royal Rumble.”

“Walking in, everybody said, ‘Well, let's just see what she has. We don't really know what she has.' And absolutely tore the house down,” he continued. “Look at how Becky Lynch continues to reinvent herself and find herself to be relevant. When Charlotte Flair comes off this injury that she suffered, imagine her drive, her ambition to reclaim the spot of being number one female in WWE, and look at Bianca Belair and how magnificently talented of an athlete and a personality she is.”

Flair returned at the 2025 Royal Rumble to win the PLE and challenge Tiffany Stratton at WrestleMania 41. Despite her loss, she later went on to win the women's tag titles with Alexa Bliss.