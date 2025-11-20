Dominik Mysterio has finally cleared the air about his romantic situations in WWE.

Happily married to his teenage sweetheart outside of WWE, Mysterio publicly maintains a much more romantic character on live television. Involved in relationship situations with Rhea Ripley and Liv Morgan in the past year, Mysterio has also teased other romantic angles with Tiffany Stratton and Roxanne Perez. Recently, speaking to Nick Turturro on Delivering Happiness, ‘Dirty Dom' finally addressed his kayfabe romantic on-screen situations.

“I had a little situation with Rhea Ripley, put her to the side because Liv Morgan came along, and she was 10 times better.”

He further added, “That situation happened, I’m still with Liv, but there were a couple other situations. Tiffany (Stratton) did throw some stuff out there when she had the Money in the Bank briefcase, (asking) if she cashed in on Liv, if I would go with her.”

Further, in the interview, Mysterio also brought up his recent viral pictures with Trish Stratus.

With Liv Morgan now out injured, Mysterio often publicly teased getting involved romantically with Roxanne Perez. Although WWE has yet to pull the trigger on that.

Dominik Mysterio gets honest about his ‘terrible' neck tattoo

Last month, Mysterio shocked the world when he debuted his brand new neck tattoo. Regretting the ink, the former Intercontinental Champion sat down for an interview on the Towers Power podcast, where he addressed his ‘terrible' new neck tattoo.

“It's part of the Aztec calendar with my uncle's mask in the middle. It's like two-thirds of the way done… It was a terrible decision… because the pain — and once you do it, you. can't just go like, ‘Okay, I'm done. I'm not going to finish it.' The finished product is going to go down here more, so it’s bothering me already that it’s unfinished. But I'm a sicko,” he elaborated. “The neck hurt either way. It's just — it all hurts.”

Mysterio is now scheduled to face John Cena at Survivor Series: WarGames for the Intercontinental Championship.