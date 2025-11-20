Dolph Ziggler recently stunned the world when he returned on Monday Night RAW.

Following Zack Ryder's return in the ‘Last Time is Now' tournament, TNA's Nic Nemeth also made his long-awaited return to WWE as his old gimmick, Dolph Ziggler. Facing off against Solo Sikoa in a loss, Ziggler managed to impress his fans and critics. Now, a few days after his comeback, Ziggler has revealed WWE's original plans for his return.

Speaking on Off The Ropes with Jonathan Coachman, the former World Champion claimed, “A few weeks ago, when I was told, it’s like, ‘Hey, we’re gonna have you in this thing and we’re gonna announce it ahead of time.' They’re going to show brackets or something.”

However, not fond of the idea, Nemeth responded with, “I go, ‘Oh my God, that’s such a bad idea.’ I go, ‘Is there any way we’re not doing this?’ They go, ‘There might be something they’re gonna put out today. It’ll be on social media. Maybe retweet or something.’ I’m like, ‘Oh my God, I hope this doesn’t happen’ and nothing happened.”

A part of WWE from 2004 to 2023, Nemeth parted ways with the promotion a couple of years ago to join forces with TNA Wrestling. An active part of the TNA roster, Nemeth is the current holder of the Call Your Shot Gauntlet trophy.

Article Continues Below

Dolph Ziggler opens up about his recent WWE return

Just hours after his RAW return, Ziggler appeared on the Busted Open Radio. Discussing his comeback, the veteran claimed that he knew about his return for “two, three weeks, perhaps.” He further stated, “There is a handful of surprises and big moments that everybody remembers,” he said. “I didn’t tell my parents. I told my brother, ‘If anybody finds out, I’ll know you told them because I told nobody else. I’m in a group chat with Bobby Roode, Zack Ryder, and Brian Myers. I didn’t say anything.”

While no longer possible, fans would have loved a Cena vs. Ziggler bout, given their rich history.