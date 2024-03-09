After watching her last ties to Damage CTRL get severed on SmackDown with a very characteristic Dakota Kai betrayal, Bayley suddenly finds herself all alone within the WWE Universe, a leader without a faction and public enemy number one of four women who know all of her weaknesses and where the proverbial bodies are buried.
And yet, in a few short weeks, Bayley will be afforded a chance to get her revenge in a very literal sense at WrestleMania 40, with the 2024 Women's Royal Rumble winner picking IYO SKY as her foe at the “Showcase of the Immortals” with the WWE Women's Championship on the line.
Sitting down for an interview with Kayla Braxton on SmackDown, Bayley revealed how she's been feeling since losing her final ally in Damage CTRL, which, *spoiler alert,* isn't good.
“Um, honestly Kayla, I'm hanging on by a thread. You know, things have felt off between us for so long, but I never imagined it would get to this point,” Bayley told Kayla Braxton on SmackDown. “And even though they've been fake to me for months now, I keep questioning myself, like, what was real? You know, was your friendship real? Did they really believe in me? Or were they just using me? And then Dakota, you know? Last week she used our history against us. When I was at my most vulnerable state, she knew what she was doing, she manipulated me, she tricked me, and I fell for it.”
Asked if maybe she had it coming after being kind of cruel to the rest of the roster over the past few years, Bayley admitted that it's certainly possible, as the irony isn't lost on her.
“Well Kayla, you know very well that I have made a lot of enemies over the past few years, and honestly, some of that stuff I just did because I liked the attention and I was trying to get to the top, but most of the things I did, I did for IYO and Dakota,” Bayley added. “I would have done anything for Damage CTRL, and I didn't care who I offended in the process, but I mean, now, it's all backfiring on me, you know? I'm paying for it, and everything I built is backfiring, and I'm all alone.”
Fortunately for Bayley, with roughly a month until Mania, the babyface grappler will have her chance for revenge soon enough, as she plans to make sure the entire faction rues the day they double-crossed her.
“Well, the good thing is, it's made me more focused. Damage CTRL made the biggest mistake of their lives by underestimating me,” Bayley declared. “There's a reason why I've been in this spot for so long, it's because I can adapt. I built Damage CTRL with all of my heart, and I will do everything in my soul to break them.”
Will Bayley unseat IYO at WrestleMania 40? Maybe yes, maybe no, but after spending years trying to keep the peace within a multi-women faction, she's ready to go at it solo with just one goal on her mind: revenge.
Mercedes Mone puts over Bayley ahead of AEW debut.
While Bayley may be on her own at the moment within the WWE Universe, she does still have her supporters, including Mercedes Mone, who spent years tag-teaming with the Ding Dong! Hello! host as Sasha Banks.
Discussing their on-screen partnership and off-screen friendship, Mone celebrated Bayley for being one of the best around, as WWE would be a worse place without her.
“She's going to love this, I'm putting her over. Usually, I'm the one being put over because I beat her all the time. I am nothing but so proud and so happy for her. To be the person, from afar, I get to see all this and see all her hard work,” Mercedes Mone told the Kick Rocks podcast via Fightful.
“To hear her talk about her dreams and her hopes and what she wants to do in that business. To see it come through and to see so much magic that woman can make. She does so much for that division, and I'm just beyond proud. To know that she is going to main event WrestleMania, because that's how it should be, I am beyond the moon for her. She's had a crazy past three years, from the pandemic, getting injured, seeing her go through that, make her return and make her return with IYO SKY and Dakota Kai. Dakota was fired. She got a call the day before, ‘Would you like to be part of this group? Bayley wants you to be a part of.' She is so selfless and cares so much. I love cheering her on, and I can't wait to see her go.”
You know, Kai turning on Bayley really is a bummer on a micro and macro scale, as she wouldn't have a job in WWE right now if it wasn't for the Grand Slam Champion. Fortunately, Bayley is a generous performer, so it's safe to say Kai will be afforded plenty of spots to show her worth in their forthcoming match before eating the pin 1-2-3.